New Zealand against India: Virat Kohli says revenge at the World Cup does not occur to visitors

The opener of the Twenty20 series on Friday places the Black Caps and India against each other for the first time since their semi-final in July last year – a nail bite where the men of Kane Williamson prevailed.

As a result, India was denied a place in the final for the second time in a row, but they will not seek revenge at Eden Park in Auckland and skipper Virat Kohli had quite an explanation as to why.

“Honestly, even if you want revenge, these guys are so nice that you can’t get into that zone,” he said.

“We get along very well with all these guys and it’s all about being competitive on the pitch.

“As I said before and after the game [at the World Cup], I don’t know which it was, they are probably the party that set the right example for teams to play at international level and how they should wear.

AJIT SOLANKI / AP

India captain Virat Kohli says it’s impossible to think about revenge when playing the Black Caps.

“They obviously want to bring out the best that they can give every ball of the game and their intentions in their body language, but they are not filthy and do not do things that are not acceptable on the pitch.

“They are a quality side and we have a lot of respect for them and vice versa, I think they have a lot of respect for us.

“We were actually happy for them when they qualified for the final because if you are lost you have to look at the bigger picture and it meant a lot to them and a side.

“I don’t think it is revenge at all, I think it is just two good sides to play good cricket. It is a challenge for us to beat New Zealand here and something that we are completely ready for.”

Most of the Indian tour group arrived in Auckland on Tuesday evening, after the team had completed an ODI series of three games against Australia in the early hours of Monday morning [NZ time].

Kohli claimed that at the end of the afternoon conference he had gone to bed on Thursday afternoon – a sign that the short turn had left the tourists in a less than ideal state.

“It is definitely getting closer and closer to landing in the stadium,” he joked to open the procedure.

“That is how the gap has narrowed. But I think that with this type of travel and coming to a place that is seven and a few hours ahead of India, it is always difficult to adjust immediately, so I’m sure that these things will be much more taken into account in the future.

“It is what it is, you just have to do your best to recover, get used to the timings and just go back to the park. That’s international cricket for you today, it’s just back to back.”

India lost the opening match against Australia with 10 wickets, but bounced back to win the next two and the series, and Kohli was looking forward to shifting his focus to the shorter format, starting on Friday

“It helps a bit because it’s less time at the park. We played longer games, the last three we played against Australia.

“We’ve played a few T20s before that, but after playing the last three games much more than you play in a T20 game, I think we’ll find it a little easier to just come here, even with less time, and just at the park and be our best as a team.

“We are looking forward to starting the T20s, because this is the year of the World Cup, so every T20 is important.”

