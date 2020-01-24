New Zealand against India: Black Caps does not match the power of visitors at all

advertisement

India has made a winning start to their Twenty20 international series against the Black Caps and has made an emphatic hunt for Eden Park on Friday night.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor produced the most explosive half-centuries of their Twenty20 international career to lift the Black Caps from their 20 overs to 203-5.

But India chased it in relative comfort and came home with an over-save and six wickets in hand.

advertisement

KAI SCHWOERER / GETTY IMAGES

56 R 27 from KL Rahul helped India make a strong start to their pursuit.

The two teams return to the Auckland location for the second game in the five-game series on Sunday, with the hosts bouncing back.

READ MORE:

* Conway is approaching Black Caps call

* Neesham faces filthy blows

* Seamers from Black Caps in the spotlight

* Captain door slightly ajar

Virat Kohli won the pitch and opted to send the Black Caps in, causing his side to pursue the ability to chase the target.

ANDREW CORNAGA / PHOTOSPORT

Black Caps batter Ross Taylor is on his way to make 54 of 27 balls.

The Kiwi innings had the rhythm of a three-act play – first Colin Munro, supporter of his opening partner Martin Guptill, went off; then it was Williamson, then it was finally Taylor.

Munro loved Shardul Thakur and skipped a four and six while he scored 11 out of four balls in the second, then a few four and another six when he added 18 out of six in the fourth.

Guptill unleashed the innings’ shot to complete the power play, while he kept Mohammed Shami on the ground for six years to keep the Black Caps nice at 68-0.

India struck in the eighth with Shivam Dube who removed Guptill for 30 out of 19, caught on a deep square leg by Rohit Sharma – who instead had to juggle the ball to avoid six.

Munro quickly brought his fifty forward, Yuzvendra Chahal cut for four, but the leg spinner combined with Thakur for a bit of revenge in the next, making the catch that the opener set off for 59 out of 42.

Williamson had already come to life, first hit Dube for extra coverage, then sent Thakur twice to the leg edge, and eventually played one of his best T20 innings, making him 51 out of 26 before hitting a ball from Chahal .

KAI SCHWOERER / GETTY IMAGES

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson scored the fastest of his 10 Twenty20 international fifties.

Colin de Grandhomme had come and gone for a duck, but Ross Taylor was there to lift the Black Caps over 200, first attacking Ravi Jadeja in the 15th, then Shami in the 16th, where he and Williamson added 22.

Taylor brought his fifty in the final – his first since March 2014 – and finished unbeaten 54 out of 27 with the Black Caps 203-5. His success rate of 200 was easily the best of his five half centuries, just like Williamson’s 196 of his 10.

Mitchell Santner got the ball for the second time when they took to the field and it looked like a precious move for four balls, when KL Rahul drove it for four and Rohit Sharma brought it down for six.

KAI SCHWOERER / GETTY IMAGES

Black Caps opener Colin Munro celebrates its fifty against India.

But with his fifth he got Sharma to the top edge and Taylor grabbed the catch – sent the prisoner on the way to 7 out of 6.

Kohli joined Rahul and the pair put down the hammer – the opener threw Southee square for a memorable six – and they ran to 65-1 at the end of the power play.

The Black Caps were unable to delay India, with Ish Sodhi for 12 and Santner for 14 when they ran to 91-1 after eight.

Blair Tickner lured Rahul to start the ninth, but when the ball rose high in the air for Sodhi to the third man, he saw Tim Seifert coming and hesitated, but failed to catch.

Rahul brought his fifty the same with a six, but Sodhi made up for the following and tempted him to give Tim Southee a catch, and he was on his way for 56 out of 27, with India 115-2 at the halfway point of the podium.

Kohli fell seven balls later, brilliantly caught by a diving Martin Guptill deep in the leg side for 45 of 32 balls, and suddenly India had to start again.

KAI SCHWOERER / GETTY IMAGES

Hamish Bennett made his Twenty20 international debut for the Black Caps against India.

Sodhi struck again to remove Dube for 13 out of nine, long caught by Southee, and with six overs left, India needed 60, so the asking price was back where it started.

Shreyas Iyer saw India at home, did not finish 58 out of 29 and skipped the winning six over Southee in the penultimate one.

Black caps 203-5 (Colin Munro 59 out of 42, Ross Taylor 54no out of 27, Kane Williamson 51 out of 26) lost to India 204-4 (KL Rahul 56 from 27, Virat Kohli 45 from 32, Shreyas Iyer 58no from 29; Ish Sodhi 2-36) by six wickets.

advertisement