NEW YORK – The New York Times has approved two candidates for the Democratic nomination for president, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar of the party’s moderate wing and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren of the progressive wing.

The newspaper said on Sunday that it had chosen the two most effective candidates from the party’s moderate and progressive side – without favoring either approach. It praised Warren as a “talented storyteller” and Klobuchar as “the definition” of the charisma and toughness of the Midwest.

When mentioning another leader, former Vice President Joe Biden, The Times recognized his years of experience, but also noted his age, desire, and occasional gaffes. “It is time for him to pass the torch on to a new generation of political leaders,” the newspaper said, based on President John F. Kennedy’s opening speech.

The newspaper mentioned Sen. Bernie Sanders’ age of 78 as a “serious concern” for his health and indicated his unwillingness to compromise. The newspaper praised another leader, 38-year-old Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who is likely to have “a bright political future.”

The newspaper changed its approach to President’s approval this year by publishing interviews and details of the advocacy process in a special edition of The Weekly, the FX network series about The Times.

In the past election years, the Times has often selected a candidate that is popular with party operations. The Times advocated Hillary Clinton at Democratic Elementary School in 2016 and through a charismatic but undetected newcomer Barack Obama in 2008.

In 2004 the Times approved John Kerry and in 2000 Al Gore voted. Each time they chose a candidate that was popular with the democratic establishment, and with the exception of 2008, the later candidate.

