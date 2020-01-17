advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) – Jason Garrett goes to the other side of the Giants-Cowboys rivalry. At the end of Friday, New York announced the hiring of the former Dallas coach as Giants’ offensive coordinator.

ESPN reported for the first time that Garrett was hired by the Giants to join the staff of the new coach Joe Judge.

Garrett was told January 5 that he was not brought back by the Cowboys after coaching the team for the past 9 1/2 seasons. He took over as an interim coach in Dallas when Wade Phillips was fired mid-2010 and went 87-70, including the play-offs.

The 53-year-old Garrett had the second-longest tenure of the club behind Famer Tom Landry’s Pro Football Hall.

Dallas ended this season for the fourth time under Garrett with 8-8. The Cowboys opened 3-0 before dropping eight of 12 and losing control of their playoff lot. Dallas missed the playoffs six times in the nine full seasons of Garrett.

His contract ended with the Cowboys, who instead turned to Mike McCarthy as a coach.

Garrett was not long unemployed, Judge made his biggest fame since he came to work at the Giants on January 8. Garrett gives Judge, a first NFL head coach, a veteran assistant on his staff.

The Cowboys had the best league rankings this season, with an average of 431.5 yards per game with quarterback Dak Prescott and declining Ezekiel Elliott ahead.

With the Giants, Garrett will be tasked with helping quarterback develop Daniel Jones, who showed great promise in his rookie season after taking over Eli Manning as a starter. Jones threw for 3,027 yards and a rookie franchise record 24 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 13 games, including 12 starts.

Garrett also experiences the decline of Saquon Barkley, who was faced with a high ankle sprain early in the season, but remained strong at the end and ended with a rush of 1,003 yards – reaching 1,000 yards for the second consecutive year to complete his career start – and six touchdowns. He also had 52 receptions for 438 yards and two TDs.

Garrett had several NFL stops as a player, including four seasons with the Giants as backup quarterback from 2000-03. He started his NFL coaching career as a Miami quarterback coach under Nick Saban in 2005 and became the Dallas offensive coordinator in 2007.

AP Pro soccer writer Schuyler Dixon has contributed.

