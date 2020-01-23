New Year, new mindset, as Rory now ready to let go

advertisement

His failure to win at home last summer gave Rory McIlroy a liberating epiphany – he plays with house money from now on, so don’t hold back.

McIlroy left the Open Championship at Royal Portrush an emotional mess after he just passed the cut, fighting uphill after his opening shot when he went beyond the limits and led to a crippling four-fold bogey to start.

He left with two valuable lessons – his appreciation for his relentless support at home and the realization that he has nothing left to lose on the golf course.

“It doesn’t serve me as a golfer to be careful, play conservatively or the way some other people play,” McIlroy said in California yesterday as he prepared to kick off his 2020 season in Farmers Insurance. Open at Torrey Pines.

I have my own style of playing and most of the time it works, sometimes not. But sometimes I get into situations and I get a bit too conservative and I become a little too careful.

“I said to myself after Portrush – I am 30 years old, I actually achieved everything I wanted to achieve in the game, why should I be careful?” Why shouldn’t I go outside with the most carefree attitude and think that everything outside is just gravy? That is something that I have learned, that is a way of thinking that I will try to replicate every time I start it. “

It was a difficult lesson to learn at the lowest point of an otherwise hugely successful year. McIlroy won four times in 2019, including the Players Championship, the RBC Canadian Open and the PGA Tour Championship to claim the season-long FedEx Cup title and the $ 15 million (€ 13.5 million) prize. He added a win to the WGC-HSBC Champions in China in November.

All in all, McIlroy placed 19 top 10 finishes in 25 global starts in 2019 and was voted US PGA Tour player of the year by his colleagues.

Despite all that, his failure to add to his four career majors was a relative disappointment – especially that missed cutback for his home fans at the Open Championship. He said his mindset led to a slow start in three of the four majors and eventually extended his drought without a major win that went back to his Open-PGA combination in 2014.

“When I look back on the majors I won and what I did well in, I always started well,” he said.

“Sometimes you go out in the first draw and try to make your way in the golf tournament – make a few pars, play a little protective golf a little – and that has never really been in my nature.

“I’m going the other way, right? I’m starting aggressively, and if I do that and I play well, I usually keep myself mostly in the tournament. So it was just a slow start that largely stopped me last year, and that’s something I’m going to try to improve this year. “

A quick start this week at Torrey Pines could bring McIlroy back to number one in the world with a win – a position he hasn’t held since the summer of 2015.

Catching up Brooks Koepka for the top position “was not on the radar when I flew back from Northern Ireland in July,” McIlroy said last night, adding that it was not even on his list of goals for 2020.

“I’ve always played good golf since then (Portrush),” said McIlroy. “I don’t want to say it feels like it’s only a matter of time (to reach number 1), but if I just keep doing what I do, if it isn’t this week, then hopefully it will be a couple of weeks past the line and I have my chances. So I’m not putting myself under pressure this week to get it done. “

McIlroy finished for the fifth time last year in his debut at the Farmers Insurance Open – one of the seven consecutive top 10 finishes that led to the Masters tournament. Torrey Pines marks the seventh consecutive different starting location for his US PGA Tour year, while looking for the magical launch point that builds up his chance to complete the Augusta National career battle.

In previous seasons, he started his PGA Tour New Year at Kapalua (2019), Pebble Beach (2018), Mexico (2017), Riviera (2016), PGA National (2015) and the WGC Match Play (2009-14). He completely skipped the Middle East swing of the European Tour this season and also reported a return to Hawaii after spending Christmas and New Year in Ireland.

He is looking forward to an ambitious summer schedule with a five-week tournament, starting with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate at the end of May and his first introduction to the Olympic Games, which represent Ireland in Tokyo.

When he turns 31 in May, he said he must maintain his significantly improved game around the greens and follow his carefree way of thinking to keep up with the waves of successive superstars appearing on tour.

“I think this will be the biggest challenge for the next 10 years,” he said.

“There is always new blood coming through and new talent. It’s trying to keep up with them.”

With that in mind, his goals – winning that elusive green jacket at the Masters and re-tasting great success – have certainly not diminished. Recalling number 1 in the official World Golf Rankings would be a likely by-product of his goal to win a personal best six tournament around the world in the calendar year.

“I want to play the best golf I can, I want to win as much as possible,” he said. “I set myself a goal six times last year and I won four, so I didn’t quite achieve that. But I still had a good year. Five is the most I have ever won and I would want to surpass a given moment, so I think number six is ​​still something I am aiming for. “

If his goals don’t go according to plan, McIlroy can fall back on his experience for his home fans at Royal Portrush to get him through.

“If I ever have a hard time or if I ever get a little depressed about things, I can always remember the support I received that day, which is really cool.” He said.

