With Scott Derrickson as director and Sam Raimi(!) currently in talks to take over where he left off, it looks like Marvel’s creepy sequel Doctor Strange: In the multiverse of madness is fundamentally revised from its original incarnation. THR reports tonight that “Loki” is showrunner Michael Waldron was used to edit the script.

The previous iteration of the script was written by Jade Bartlett,

It is currently unclear exactly where the creative differences that led Derrickson to leave the project as a director came from, but he is still on board to produce executive productions.

Derrickson took part in Twitter this week and graciously offered his support to Sam Raimi:

I worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I know in the film industry and a true living legend as a director. What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange.

– (@scottderrickson) February 6, 2020

Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Doctor Strange with Benedict Wong. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Elizabeth Olsen also expected to resume their MCU roles.

The sequel is currently scheduled to be released on May 7, 2021,