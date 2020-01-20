advertisement

“New World Class Dinosaur Gallery” in the Natural History Museum

Picture: Shutterstock

The Natural History Museum has announced its plans for the future, including an upgrade to its popular dinosaur gallery.

On the occasion of this year’s Davos summit, at which some of its scientists talk about climate issues, the museum declared a planetary emergency and outlined its plans as a scientific and cultural institution to address these problems.

An animatronic dinosaur in the existing dinosaur gallery. Picture: Shutterstock

New galleries are being created to educate and inform the public about planetary issues. These include a new children’s gallery for children under the age of 8 and a “new world-class dinosaur gallery”. It is also planned to set up a new science and digitization center outside of South Kensington, in which the scientific samples can be kept safely and stored for the future.

The location of the new dinosaur gallery in the museum depends on the new science and digitization center, a spokesman said. The move of part of the collection to the new center is intended to free up space so that the museum can acquire new rooms, specimens of dinosaurs and provide information about climate change and extinction. And let’s face it, most people who visit the Natural History Museum come because of the dinosaurs.

The museum’s Hintze Hall, where Dippy the Dinosaur once lived. Image: Natural History Museum

The location of the new children’s gallery is also not yet certain, but it is to be hoped that it will begin in the next three years. It will focus on humanity’s relationship with the planet, with interactive elements that inspire younger visitors to take care of the world around them.

Overall, these plans will cover the next 11 years and lead us through 2031, the 150th anniversary of the museum’s South Kensington Waterhouse building. You are still in the early stages and have nothing to offer. So maybe save yourself this roar of joy for now.

You can find more information on the website of the Natural History Museum.

