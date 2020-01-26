New Waco Eatery, Union Hall brings hundreds of openings | KWKT

advertisement

WACO, Texas. Today, lines ran around the building as hundreds flocked to the grand opening of Waco’s newest food destination, Union Hall.

The eatery has a variety of different restaurants; sell everything from fried food to tacos.

“I love the atmosphere, it has different choices of retaurants that you could go to,” says customer, Regina White.

The hall started development in 2017 and was quickly boosted via social media.

“We are delighted to see this come true, the vision we have had until the construction phase in recent years,” said spokesperson, Matt Cody.

Earlier this month it became a pit stop for presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

“It will be one of those extra downtown attractions where people want to come and try different foods,” Cody adds.

The hall is located on 720 Franklin Avenue and is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

