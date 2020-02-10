There’s not much to tell about season two of The Witcher at this point, except to say that it would sound like Netflix would start filming in Scotland and Eastern Europe this month, as Ryan Scott of TVWeb explained. That being said, it sounds like a new character is coming on board as Carmel Lanadio will take on the role of a character named Violet, who sounds like she’s a bit more dangerous than some might think. Henry Cavill will of course return to take on the role of Geralt of Rivia as the rest of the cast, including most of them, will also return. Given that Geralt and Ciri only found each other at the end of season one, it can be rightly said that there will be many conflicts in the future, since Nilfgaard’s forces are looking for the young woman and there are not many safe ones Places Geralt can go to because difficulties follow him like a trailing aura. If you’ve read a few books at this point, don’t worry, it is enough to think that the next season will be interesting, as the details that went into the books will hopefully mean that the seasons are older The story will tell a lot about how the original story came about.

It’s pretty obvious that despite the critics, people have loved this show so far because critics gave it a lower rating. People have been talking about it since the first season came out just a few months ago. The story is great, the characters are absolutely wild and at the same time insanely interesting, and despite the back and forth of the story, it was easy enough to understand things when a person leans back and realizes how the story is being told. Almost every character has been entertaining so far, although some of them passed away much too soon. Maybe we’ll see at least a couple of flashbacks in season two that further explain the present, but at this point it would be much more interesting to push the project forward and to present Geralt, Ciri and of course Yennefer and Triss, who to a large extent themselves Have become history and have a lot to do with books. Okay, so I gave a mild hint of a spoiler. But it would also be great to see the rumor that Mark Hamill could come on board since Vesemir might be true, although there is still no word on whether it happens or not. The older witcher would be a nice addition to the story, as he appears in the first book that appears after the events of the show. Mark Hamill is a popular name for the cast, but it doesn’t sound as if there has been any movement on this matter.

For the second season, it sounds like we could see the release later this year or early 2021, although many fans, who are excited to see what Geralt will do in the new season, think that this may be better coming Days after meeting Ciri. It’s also about Yennefer and how powerful she has become, and of course Nilfgaard’s constant attacks as they continue to search for Ciri and consolidate her power. The Witcher story has so many moving parts that it is best to take a close look and update it as often as possible so as not to miss anything. Maybe it’s even a good idea to watch the anime titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf that appears on Netflix. This film is intended to explain the period between season 1 and season 2. So it’s easy to imagine that things have developed a lot from the end of the first season and we will even see Ciri at Kaer. Morhen with the other witchers and trained hard to become a witch herself. Of course, after reading the books, you already know what will happen if this is the template that is used. Either way, it’s enough to chomp a bit, as The Witcher is one of Netflix’s most anticipated shows at the time. Given that it even surpassed Disney + ‘s The Mandalorian, it has a tremendous reputation at this point and it is a great hope that season 2 will raise the bar even further.