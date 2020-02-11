<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4712273002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=donald-trump%2Cus-congress%2Cmedicare%2Csocial-security%2Cmedicaid%2Cprospects-az%2Cpension-and-welfare%2Cdemocrats&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fopinion%2Fcolumnists_montini&ssts=opinion%2Fop-ed%2Fej-montini&series=" name="snow-player/4712273002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/10/USAT/bde25280-70a8-452b-bbc8-96f5a2104647-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Opinion: The president would campaign for the social security network and cut programs that are vital to many Americans.

President Donald Trump arrives at the SNHU Arena to speak at a rally in Manchester, N.H. on Monday, February 10, 2020 (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP).

Donald Trump does what he said he would never do. With a chainsaw, he follows the government programs that many Americans rely on.

The old Wall Street Journal explains the president’s budgets as follows:

“The White House is proposing to cut spending by $ 4.4 trillion in a decade, of which $ 2 trillion is earmarked for savings from mandatory spending programs, including $ 130 billion for changes in prescription drug prices Medicare and $ 292 billion for safety net cuts as labor requirements for Medicaid and grocery brands – and $ 70 billion for tightening access to state disability benefits. “

Translated for ordinary people like us, this means that the president sniffs, sniffs, sniffs the social security network, and cuts programs that are the lifeblood of so many Americans.

In the meantime, he plans to increase military spending to an ungodly amount of $ 740.5 billion and provide another $ 2 billion – also with a B – for the construction of 132 kilometers of walls along the US-Mexico border.

The Trump Wall promised you that Mexico would build.

Even worse – “a project for the second term”

As he had promised never to touch programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.

Just last month, Trump was asked in an interview with CNBC whether cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security were on his radar.

“At some point they will …” said Trump. “We’ll take a look at the right time.”

His draconian budgets for these systems will not be implemented this year due to the majority of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives.

But that doesn’t mean Trump is done.

According to Republican Senator John Barrasso from Wyoming, Trump has spoken of sticking to the programs.

“We discussed it with President Trump,” Barrasso said, adding that Trump “said it was a second-term project.”

In other words, if you are interested in Medicaid, Medicare or Social Security at all, or would like to participate in these programs one day, you should think of a well-known cliché about democracies:

Elections have ramifications.

