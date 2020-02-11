The most discussed film of the year is the one nobody has seen before.

After Blumhouse and Universal had withdrawn from publication last summer, they were controversial The hunt Now, next March, the light of the world will finally shine. We only learned that today.

The hunt is open to Friday March 13th! Check out a new trailer below that cleverly captures the controversy and shows that it’s not quite the film that many thought was it.

Universal said in a statement last August why they shot the film between mass shootings and political controversy: “We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to be films in partnership with brave and visionary makers, such as those dealing with this satirical social thriller have spread. but we understand that now is not the time to release this film. “

The film was originally scheduled to open on September 27, 2019.

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are or how they got there. They don’t know they were selected … for a specific purpose … the hunt.

In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of elites gather in a remote mansion for the first time to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the elite master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”) knows the game of hunters better than them. She turns the tables and reaches for the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar® winner) Hilary Swank) in the center of everything.

By Jason Blum, producer of the Get Out and The Purge series, and Damon Lindelof, Creator of the HBO series “Watchmen” and co-creator of the TV series “Lost”, comes a contemporary and provocative new satirical thriller that has already sparked a national conversation. Now it’s time to decide for yourself.

The hunt is written by Lindelof and his colleague “Watchmen” Nick Cuse and is judged by Craig Sable (Z for Zachariah, “The Leftovers”).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sowGYbxTPgU (/ embed)