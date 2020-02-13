It was great to see parasite Take home the Best Picture Award at the Oscars last Sunday. director Bong Joon-ho, his crew and his actors have all used their talents to make a great film; I hope the multiple Oscar victories encourage those who haven’t seen it yet to watch it.

But what is that? You are someone who saw parasite, loved it and now you want more Korean cinema? Guess what? I covered you.

For those of you who want to delve deeper into Korean cinema, I’ve put together a guide to some of the country’s best-known films in the thriller and horror genre. From convincing political and social issues to bloodthirsty revenge, each of these films embodies a unique identity. They not only convey a visceral demonstration of brutality, but also show remarkable stories.

The host – 2006

What better way to start this guide than with another Bong Joon-ho film? It is worth noting that the protagonist of The host is played by none other than Song Kang-ho (the patriarch of the Kim family) parasite).

Although Joon-ho has created a fascinating series of dramatic and exciting works, The host is probably his film that relies mostly on horror elements – given the fairly large monster that is terrorizing people. During the monster’s rampage, it kidnaps our protagonist’s daughter. The father gathers all his courage and must set out to face the aquatic monstrosity.

The host also serves as a political film – part of the story was inspired by an act of pollution ordered by U.S. officials in Korea. With his portrayal of the American military and the Korean government The host offers different perspectives on how countries would deal with such an intense crisis. But instead of acting as a dry melodrama, the film examines its commentary through satirical humor and offers a fascinating mix of laughter amidst all the chaos.

When you saw parasiteThen you will notice some features that this film shares with him. Joon-ho’s incredible ability to reconcile serious drama and comedy can be felt throughout The host; These serious moments create pulsating adrenaline. This film is an excellent gem for those who need a monster film (and also for a film with more depth).

Train to Busan – 2016

Are you ever afraid of being caught on a train when a terrible incident happens? Well that’s what Train to Busan is about – and this terrible incident happens to involve a lot of zombies.

One day Seok-woo and his daughter board a train to make an easy trip. Unless the train is leaving, an infected person can get in without being detected. One bite leads to another, and suddenly the majority of the passengers are infected. Train to Busan provides a unique view of the zombie genre; Since the film spends a lot of time on a train, mobility is limited for those who want to survive. Also throw in the difficulty of protecting your loved ones (who happen to be a few cars away from you), and you’re in a troubling situation. The congested locale brings a lot of excitement to the action as passengers have little space between themselves and the zombies’ chewing jaws.

If you’re looking for an exciting version of zombie chaos, you’ve come to the right place Train to Busan,

I saw the devil – 2010

After serial killer Jang Kyung-chul kills Kim Soo-hyun’s fiance, Soo-hyun takes on the hunt and avenge of Kyung-chul. It goes without saying that the above description is clearly defined I saw the devil as a story of revenge – but it’s not a typical story of revenge.

Instead of the film causing Soo-hyun to take revenge on Kyung-chul, the former decides to follow the latter and commit violent acts of violence against him. Soo-hyun Kyung-chul carves away from malicious blows to gross mutilation. Between these moments, however, Kyung-chul is on its own and terribly hits innocent people.

I saw the devil is not a film for those who get a little queasy. The depiction of violence in the stomach is relentless and creates a threatening atmosphere. At the center of the film is pure violence – our two main characters are driven by violence, one in terms of revenge and one in terms of the pursuit of pleasure. But that means if you’re interested in reading a compelling revenge story full of adrenaline and excitement, I saw the devil will deliver.

A story of two sisters – 2003

So far I’ve shared films about monsters, zombies and serial killers. Now is the time to do something more ethereal and psychological. The film begins with our young protagonist Su-mi being treated in an asylum (her problems are about psychoses). When she is finally released, she returns to her younger sister, father, and stepmother. Over time, Su-mi experiences supernatural events and eventually sees her dead mother crawling on her. When Su-mi suspects that the stepmother is causing harm to her little sister, tensions escalate.

Saying more would enter a dangerous spoiler territory.

A story of two sisters is a fascinating work of supernatural and psychological horror. The haunting atmosphere and spiral drama create a penetrating cold throughout the film and create an unsettling atmosphere of mystery and darkness. The film also stands as a powerful work of domestic horror; The tension in the family is palpable and dissolves overtime to reveal surprising revelations. If you prefer your horror to lean to the brain with a side aid from ghosts, then A story of two sisters should be enough to keep you awake at night.

The Vengeance Trilogy – Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002), Old Boy (2003), Lady Vengeance (2005)

There was no way I could talk about cult Korean films without calling Park Chan-wook’s Vengeance trilogy. These films are devastating emotions; The oppressive atmospheres and the strenuous violence combine to present stories of extreme ruthlessness. I don’t want to reveal too much about the details of the story of these films because their twists and turns are enough to make your jaw drop.

Start with Sympathy for Mr. VengeanceOur protagonist Ryu kidnaps the daughter of a wealthy family in hopes of helping with the ransom of his sick sister. in the old boyOur protagonist Oh Dae-su has been trapped in a single room for 15 years, but is finally released and begins to look for the person who caught him. And finally, Lady Vengeance follows Lee Geum-ja, a woman wrongly detained for a murder she did not commit; When she is finally released, she begins a journey of revenge on the person who actually committed the murder.

The Vengeance trilogy is not for the light of the heart. The three films not only contain amazing violence, but also include moments of tremendous heartache. The characters are very similar to individuals found in Greek tragedies; A hero sets out on a journey just to encounter various horrors that lead to their demise. Although these stories may be bleak, they are also among the most phenomenal thrillers in contemporary cinema.

Bonus: Kingdom – 2019

Although it’s not a movie, this Netflix show is a must. To take place in the Joseon period kingdom follows a young prince who is trying to unite his country against the risk of a zombie invasion. Although this was released in pop culture after the big zombie boom, kingdom makes a remarkable contribution to the subgenre.

For one thing, the time in which it sets in brings a whole new dynamic to the zombie confrontation. The lack of technology as well as the required innovation with the existing tools enable our main characters to stand up to zombies in a unique way. And these zombies are the running ones, so our protagonist and friends have to be on the go. With its excellent acting, breathtaking set pieces and great political dramas kingdom brings an inviting breath of fresh air into the zombie genre.

You can read more of my detailed thoughts on “Kingdom” in the review I wrote for season one (and also look for my season two review).

While these works represent some of the best deals in Korean cinema, there are many more that are worth exploring. If your taste tends to coarse-grained dramas with annoying bloodshed, then the depressing devastation is from bedeviled will satisfy your needs. Or do you want something more fantastic? In this case, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum and thirst are excellent films; The former involves a group of friends exploring an abandoned mental hospital (more than expected), while the latter creates a fascinating vampire story.

Like every cinema in the world, Korea has its own unique voice when it comes to captivating storytelling. When it comes to thrillers and horror, the country has a knack for delivering brutal representations of violence while presenting worlds and characters haunted by external and internal forces.

I hope that at least one of these titles has piqued your interest and you will see it. For those of you who have heard of these films, which one is your favorite? And what are other excellent horror / thrillers from Korea that others should know about? We would be happy if the comment section of this article were loaded with additional titles. Please sign in!