AUSTIN (Nexstar) – Apparently you’re lucky if you’re looking for a doctor in Texas.

According to the Texas Medical Association, the workforce of doctors in Texas is growing at record speed. The ratio of doctors for patient care to 100,000 people has increased every year for a decade, as new data have shown.

The association reported that the number of newly licensed state doctors increased last year by 7.9%. Texas added 4,869 new doctors in 2019, 355 more than 4,514 in 2018. Based on the new data, there are now almost 190 doctors per 100,000 Texans.

“Texas does an excellent job of welcoming new doctors and creating a good environment for practicing medicine and caring for people in Texas,” said Dr. David Murdy of the Baylor Scott Lakeway Clinic and White Health. Murdy moved from Wisconsin to Texas in 2018.

The growth of doctors in Texas was spurred on in 2003 by laws that changed liability regulations and made it less likely that lawsuits against doctors and hospitals would be sued by patients. This law enabled House Bill 4, the law to reform medical misconduct and tort, coupled with the constitutional change Proposition 12.

Dr. Stanley Wang, a cardiologist and sleep doctor at Austin Heart, returned to Texas, the state where he attended the medical school, after the law change.

“Medical liability was a big problem, and relief was a big attraction when I looked at where to go,” said Wang. “I think if you look at the statistics since the reforms came into effect, it shows that the number of doctors coming to Texas has increased enormously, but not only that the overall growth rate of doctors has been higher than that of population growth , “

According to the TMA, the number of new doctors who came to the state largely matched the population growth in Texas. Over the past decade (2009-2019), the rate of new doctors in Texas has exceeded the rate of growth of the general population of the state.

“Our success in improving access for our patients is demonstrated by the fact that three out of four Texas-approved doctors come from outside the state,” said Dr. David Fleeger, President of TMA.

“Doctors are being drawn to Texas as a direct result of our victory in medical liability reform,” said Dr. Fleeger. “To maintain the improved doctor-patient relationship, we must continue to protect this reform.”

Wang and Murdy realized that growth is not resolving the gap between urban and rural health care, although the trend means better access to care across the state.

“It’s just going to get to specialists and going to hospitals,” said Murdy. “It is more difficult to have a concentration of specialties or a high level of service, especially in the rural areas of West Texas.”

“We still have some very underserved areas in Texas, including areas with zero or a doctor,” said Wang. “So there are some situations that still need to be addressed in terms of hiring and availability of positions.”

Photojournalist Todd Bynum contributed to this report.