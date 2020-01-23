New Space Jam 2 Tune Squad and MonStar's basketball jerseys unveiled

advertisement

Tune Squad and Monstars are back! The new jerseys for Space Jam 2 were revealed and they confirm that the same teams from the original 1996 film will be back for round two with LeBron James next summer. There have been few updates on the status of the basketball film filled with Looney Tunes, but filming took place in the NBA off-season and it is intended to end production as soon as James does his job on the court this year. In the meantime, these uniforms offer a little glimpse of what’s to come.

Space Jam 2 x Nike 👀 pic.twitter.com/K9rtEV7JAV

advertisement

– J23 iPhone app (@ J23app) January 22, 2020

Both jerseys have recently been launched and are made by Nike. There’s no word on when fans can get their hands on one, but that might have been a while since the official promotion for Space Jam 2 will likely start later this year. The uniforms look pretty faithful to what the viewers will remember from the first film, especially in the case of the Tune Squad. The Monstars jersey has a bit of flair, but is largely in line with what was before.

No doubt it’s about playing with nostalgia while attracting younger viewers who may not be as familiar with Space Jam. The NBA’s original film star, Michael Jordan, is drawn into the world of Looney Tunes and has to help Bugs Bunny and his friends win a basketball game against the evil monstars. It was a huge success that brought in $ 230 million at the box office and has remained popular over the years, as many who grew up in the 90s still remember the film well.

Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) is to lead the sequel. Terrence Nance (Random Acts of Flyness) was originally supposed to lead the project, but Warner Bros. took over the changeover only a few days after the start of production. It is said that the separation was consensual. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is on board as a co-author and executive producer. Sev Ohanian (Searching) co-wrote the script. Justin Lin, best known for his work in the Fast & Furious series and a director himself, is also on board as a producer.

RELATED: Charles Barkley doesn’t think we need Space Jam 2

The cast also includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery), Ceyair J. Wright (American Skin) and Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame). On the basketball side are Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers, Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, Chris Paul from the Houston Rockets and Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors, as well as the WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and the Ogwumike Sisters, Nneka and Chiney from the Los Angeles Sparks. Space Jam 2 is expected to hit theaters on July 16, 2021. Check out the jerseys on the Twitter account of the J23 iPhone app.

Topics: Space Jam 2, Space Jam

Author of various things on the Internet (mainly about films) since 2013. Popcorn lovers. Enthusiastic follower of James Bond, Marvel and Star Wars. Has an incredibly fat cat named Buster and is still buying CDs. I have my reasons.



advertisement