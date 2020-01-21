New silence of the Lambs TV show comes to CBS

advertisement

Thinking that the best time for a Silence of the Lambs TV show is here and now has been pretty amusing since the first attempt to show a series based on specialist agent Clarice Starling. MovieWeb’s Kevin Burwick suggests that this show didn’t even get going, which is troubling enough to suggest that it couldn’t be either. Of course, if storytelling is better and the ability to really delve into your life is done in a completely different way, it could pop out. Lots of people may wonder if we’ll see a poor man’s Hannibal Lecter, but luckily the answer is no, since no one can do it nearly as well as Anthony Hopkins, who made the evil Lecter a true icon. Instead, we’ll see how Clarice tackles other high-profile cases and appears to grapple with other bad guys as her own story unfolds and the idea of ​​seeing her as a heroine will be one of the main tenets of the series. This has been interesting since Clarice in the films dulled from insecure and unsafe to something and even got a bit rebellious when played first by Jodie Foster and then by Julianne Moore.

At this point, it sounds like the pilot needs to be shot and approved before the series order can be processed. For the sake of the show, it is a great hope that the network will like what you see, otherwise it will be DOA again for Clarice Starling’s attempt to run her own show. There could be a lot of people who think that this can happen and that it could be a great success and they could be right. Clarice Starling is an interesting character because her vulnerability has been shining through since the first film, but at the same time, getting a new woman into the role has deteriorated a bit each time, as the same woman was a bit difficult from Foster to Moore to be equated with both actresses because their acting skills differ greatly. Both brought their own unique vision to the role, but for one reason or another it feels like playing around with Clarice’s overall stance and perspective, as the fact that the character does not change in theory always changes still doesn’t keep up with the fact that every new actress has her own touch for the character and makes it even more difficult for fans to relate to who Clarice Starling is. In a way, it’s like tearing one canon at a time and replacing it with a new face before asking people to get used to it. ScreenRant’s Jack Wilhelmi has something to say about the whole thing.

Another problem arises from the absence of Dr. Lecter, since we are fair here and say that Lecter helped make the whole thing work. There’s no way to think Hopkins would return to this show since he’s getting too old at the time, and there’s really no way to replace him without upsetting many fans and watering the show down a lot. But other than that, it’s not terrible that Clarice Starling takes center stage, but there’s a lot to prove, even if Starling is one of the main characters in two films in which her arch enemy, Dr. Lecter is involved. Without him, she tends to fade just a little while becoming another badge that adheres to a number of laws that she easily violates due to her behavior in Hannibal. There is nothing to say that the show will not work or that people will not flock to Clarice Starling, but there is also a long way to accept that one can only hope that the network can take great strides to to approve the pilot and put the show on the road. Molli Mitchell from Express has more to offer on this topic.

In a way, I hope this will work and be concerned that it will actually start, as it could be a whole new show that could break away from the idea of ​​the lambs being silent. New ideas and shows are always interesting to see on the horizon and if they work it is even better as fans see something new and get a new interest. But given the story of the first try, Clarice has a struggle that won’t be easy, but that could be worth it if things go the way some people want them to. If the show works, it could open up a popular character on a grand scale and give their lives a new level of exploration that many are hoping for.

