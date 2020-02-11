Manchester United new signing Odion Ighalo will go straight to the squad at Chelsea on Monday night, despite missing out on the club’s training camp due to travel restrictions.

The 30-year-old completed a surprise loan exchange from the Chinese side of Shanghai Shenhua on the reporting date, but did not come to Spain with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to the outbreak of the corona virus, which has so far killed more than 1,000 people on mainland China.

The United boss announced at the weekend that the club had left Ighalo in the UK, as he was not sure whether he would be able to return to the country in the past fortnight after arriving from China.

Despite the missed trip to Marbella, Solskjaer has confirmed that the striker will move directly to the squad for the trip to Stamford Bridge after the winter break.

“Yes, he will travel with us,” said the Norwegian. “We will only see his fitness work this week and I think we will set him up.

“We want to integrate him as soon as possible, because of course he absolutely wants to play for us.”

Ighalo had started training in China prior to the sudden move to Manchester, where he is undergoing a strength-based fitness program to prepare for the match.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria team’s new teammates are benefiting from their Spanish training camp and some much-needed downtime.

“I think the boys enjoyed a break – they needed a break,” said Solskjaer. “But now they are back, focused and working well.

“Even with the weather at home, this was an even bigger plus for us. Being in Europe because the trip isn’t too far is also a good point because we don’t have too many days to prepare for Chelsea. “

Takeovers in January Bruno Fernandes and Nathan Bishop, the young goalkeeper from Southend, join a group that will soon be strengthened by the return of Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe and Tim Fosu-Mensah after an injury.

“I hope we will see some of them before the end of this week,” Solskjaer told the club media after the trio started the camp with individual work.

“But next week will also be a big week for them to make them fit. Hopefully we can bring them back to the square with their equipment soon.

“It’s been a long season. Overall, every team has injuries every season and we’ve been hit hard this year and we’ve felt the lack of numbers.

“But when everyone’s back, the competition is tough for every seat and hopefully we’ll have two games every week.

“We want to survive in the Europa League, we want to survive in the FA Cup and of course the league is important, so we need players with whom we can take turns.”

Outside the field, United has reaffirmed its intention to bring seats to Old Trafford.

The club has long supported the idea of ​​rail seating in principle and discussed the matter with the two Premier League clubs they recently installed, Tottenham and Wolves.

United has recently conducted a feasibility study after changes were made to the Sports Ground Stadium Authority’s Green Guide, and is now planning to roll out the rails in Old Trafford before the season ends. Celtic Park has had a secure stand area since 2016 (Jeff Holmes / PA)

The United Fan Forum minutes of January 31 said, “In December 2019, the local security advisory group was formally proposed to request a trial in a small section of the stadium (up to 1,500 seats in the northeast quadrant).

“We are convinced that the introduction of seat rails increases the safety of spectators in areas of the stadium in which, as with other clubs, we have seen examples of persistent standing.

“The SAG committee is examining the request. This is not an automatic approval process. We will discuss the proposal in detail with the responsible authorities and work through their compliance and review processes. “