PARIS: The Dubai-based Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali decided to return to Paris this week to present his couture offer for his eponymous women’s clothing label in the Salon Pompadour at Hotel Le Meurice.

(Supplied)

Last season, the designer unveiled extraterrestrial coats that brought together romantic details, such as beaded and tulle lashing, which then dress up Dorra Zarrouk and Eva Longoria. His Spring 2020 collection is no different.

(Supplied)

Wild flowers, in particular the orchid, served as the main inspiration for the 22-part selection that appears in embroidery and appliques. Instead of keeping the references subtle, Al-Ali opted for more powerful, more obvious interpretations of the colorful and fragrant flower.

(Supplied)

Flower-inspired motifs were added to his presentation in various varieties, including clusters of beads evoking droplets of dew on a petal and laser-cut fabric arranged in a mosaic pattern to show a beautiful bloom. A red pleated dress decorated with floral applications turned one of the models into something of a bouquet for the presentation.

(Supplied)

Structured jumpsuits in light-reflecting materials came in different shades – from sharp lime green with bronze details to dusty pink with oversized, floral-like decorations on the bodice. Aquamarine blue and fuchsia also appeared in the new line, with a range of grazing dresses that demonstrate the know-how of the designer. From floating tulle to Disney-style ball gowns with wide, structured skirts, Al-Ali’s mastery of his craft was clearly visible.

(Supplied)

To further capture the mood of spring, models with eyes surrounded by pink frames, courtesy of makeup artists from MAC Cosmetics. The color palette contained cheerful hues of aquamarine, coral, ruby ​​and lime.

You can imagine a star from the A-list like Beyonce, who routinely attracts Al-Ali’s designs and glides over the red carpet in some of the extravagant pieces that were shown in Paris this week.

