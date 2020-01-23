New 'Scooby-Doo' line from Playmobil with mystery machine and blind bag ghosts!

advertisement

It’s a pretty cool time to be a fan of all things Scooby Doo, when the original cartoon was just released on Blu-ray to mark its 50th anniversary and a brand new cartoon called Scoob! – Is on the way to next May.

In addition, Playmobil have just launched their Scooby-Doo range of play sets and characters!

The Mystery Inc. gang gets the Playmobil treatment in new play sets and figures that are now exclusively available from Walmart.

In this first wave of Scooby-Doo products from Playmobil is one Mystery Machine play set. Scooby & Shaggy With Ghost play set, and 12 different blind bag ghost figures,

Of course, the Mystery Machine Playset contains a replica of the legendary Mystery Machine vehicle that you can build yourself, and it comes with a variety of accessories and Playmobil figures by Fred, Daphne, and Velma. When you open the rear doors of the van, you see an illuminated monitor on which you can insert “ghosting” that comes with all the figures.

The Scooby & Shaggy play set contains figures of Scooby, Shaggy and a man with a removable ghost costume as well as accessories such as Scooby snacks and a flashlight.

Last but not least, the first series of Scooby-Doo’s “Mystery Figures” by Playmobil contains twelve different ghost figures from the series, which are packaged with blind bags.

Go to Walmart today to join the investigation!

