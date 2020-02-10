FTA makes announcement.



Tourists in the United Arab Emirates can now reimburse Value Added Tax (VAT) from kiosks in shopping centers and hotels, as well as taxes applicable in the United Arab Emirates (FTA.) ) announced on Monday.

Planet – the FTA-authorized company that operates the electronic system for the tourist tax refund program – has set up nine self-service kiosks in several shopping centers and hotels. The kiosks are equipped with the latest technology so that they can fully process VAT refund requests for tourists.

In a press release released today, the agency said that the kiosks allow tourists to process their VAT refund requests in a matter of minutes from their hotel or major mall.

Applicants can scan their boarding pass to prove that they will be leaving the UAE within the next 24 hours, as well as their original passport (or ID card for GCC nationals) and then follow the simple instructions displayed at the self-service kiosks. The free trade agreement announced that Planet plans to establish up to 55 new self-service kiosks by the end of 2020, 25 of which will be located in shopping centers and 30 in hotels.

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the Free Trade Agreement, said that expanding the area of ​​self-service kiosks for tourist refunds at shopping centers, hotels and ports of departure is part of the agency’s strategy to continuously develop its services, improve efficiency and performance, and that Simplify procedures and ensure customer satisfaction in line with the UAE’s wise leadership vision to make the UAE one of the most advanced countries in the world by 2021.