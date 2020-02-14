Travelers must also provide the date of their arrival in India.



The Ministry of Health has asked travelers arriving from India to the countries affected by coronaviruses, including Singapore, to fill out a “self-registration form” at the airport, which includes details such as contact number and address. as part of the precautionary measure against the outbreak of the deadly virus.

Among other things, travelers must provide the date of their arrival in India, the flight and seat numbers, the port of origin of the trip, the destination port, the passport number, the email ID and the contact number.

They must also provide the names of the cities they visited in China 14 days before they arrived in India.

“All people coming to India from the countries affected by the 2019 nCoV must fill out this form. They are asked to provide the following information to protect their own health,” the form said.

Coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has since killed over 1,300 people in that country alone, while cases have been recorded in several countries around the world, including India.

Health care and other ministries concerned in countries around the world have stepped up their efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Yesterday, the Singapore Ministry of Health said the government would pay hospital bills for patients infected with the virus – officially known as Covid-19. This coverage does not extend to outpatient care in general practitioners or polyclinics, nor to treatment in private medical facilities, the ministry said, as reported by The Straits Times.

Singapore has reported up to 50 cases of coronavirus – the second most common after China.

The country has raised its response to outbreaks to “orange” after confirmed cases without a trip to China or links to previous cases have appeared in the country.