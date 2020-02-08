Nobody would argue today that there is such a thing as “too much love” for a child. However, new research goes further and says that cuddling a baby actually changes the baby’s DNA.

The 2017 study, conducted by researchers from the University of British Columbia in Canada, suggests that babies who have more physical contact with caregivers have an altered molecular process that affects the way their genes develop.

The researchers asked parents of 94 babies to document their cuddle and touch habits when their babies were five weeks old – and to record their baby’s sleep and crying behavior. Four and a half years later, the scientists took DNA swabs from the children to determine their biochemical modification, known as DNA methylation, which changes the performance of the genes and influences the expression of the genes.

The team was able to determine methylation differences at five DNA sites between infants with higher physical contact and infants with lower physical contact. Two of these sites are located in genes that relate to the immune system and the metabolic system.

According to a report by David Nield for Science Alert, DNA methylation functions “as a marker for normal biological development and the associated processes” as well as for external factors such as the child’s environment. Interestingly, thanks to these markers, the study found a difference between infants and their epigenetic age – the way blood and tissue age biologically – depending on how much physical contact they had.

The results showed that babies who had less physical contact than others had a lower marker for epignetic aging, which in turn could adversely affect their developmental progress. “We plan to track whether the” biological immaturity “found in these children has a major impact on their health, particularly their psychological development,” said Sarah Moore, a member of the research team.

With further research, scientists may be able to find out to what extent cuddling infants can lead to healthy biological development, especially in more stressed infants. And for worn-out parents of newborns who gently rock their babies to sleep, you should be reassured when these early findings prove to be correct.

The full study is available here for those who want to learn more about the research and its results.