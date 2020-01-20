advertisement

New releases on demand: January 20-26

Black and Blue (2019) A rookie cop is shot dead after seeing corrupt police officers in action. Your body camera knows the truth, but the bad guys want the footage. Can it survive if everyone wants it to be eliminated? Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson and Frank Grillo (R, 1:48) 1.21

Zombie Land: Double tap Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita and Little Rock have moved inland, where they still face developed zombies and meet survivors. It is everything you would expect from a dysfunctional family that is trying to keep going. Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin (R, 1:39) 1.21

The Addams family (2019) Our creepy but crazy favorite family moves to New Jersey, where Wednesday’s Addams friendship with the daughter of a hostile local reality show host leads to family conflicts. Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloë Grace Moretz (PG, 1:26) 1.2

Coming soon:

1/28 Parasite, Harriet, the great Alaskan breed

2/1 Inside Game

Last Christmas, Doctor Sleep, The Good Liar, Arctic Dogs, Waves

