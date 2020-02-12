Two warnings were also issued to two companies that are not bound by the rules.



It will only take a day to get a license for Dubai charitable activities, a senior official from the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai (IACAD) said. Ahmed Al Muhairi, Executive Director of Charities at IACAD, said it previously took about 15 days to get the license.

Al Muhairi spoke to the media on Wednesday, February 12, that the department had made a decision to prescribe conditions for an amicable settlement that violates the rules for charitable activities. The shortened deadline for obtaining the license is one of the three main resolutions of the IACAD, he said. The other two prescribe the requirements for the printing and distribution of copies of the Koran and religious publications. and explain the rules and procedures for licensing religious activities.

“In 2019, the department recorded 26 donation box violations by licensed bodies, while the number of non-licensed facilities violated 41. There are 5,525 donation boxes across the Emirate, while the number of clothing collection boxes is 2,300. The department is carefully following all of them the comments received on the activities of the licensed nonprofits. Two warnings were issued to two companies that are not bound by the rules, “said Al Muhairi.

Print of the Holy Quran

He also said that the necessary IACAD permits are required to print or distribute the Holy Quran. A new resolution prohibits the distribution of the Koran and all religious publications by all individuals and printers in Dubai before a license is issued and the conditions set by the department are met.

Dr. Ali Al Marzouqi, Acting Executive Director of the Islamic Affairs Sector, said that IACAD applies the highest standards when reviewing Holy Quran prints. The research department reviews the translation of the Quran into nine recognized languages: Arabic, English, Urdu, Persian, Russian, Chinese, Tagalog, Amharic and French. He also mentioned that the department checked 3,900 books last year, 210 of which were banned because they violated the rules and regulations. Dr. Al Marzouqi added that IACAD approved over 900 religious activities last year, while the number of religious events, including lectures, courses, and seminars, exceeded 5,600.

