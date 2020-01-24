New record label brings the house music history of Toronto into the future

advertisement

SELECTIONS and HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES Gift Demuir with Toronto crowds and Bobby Love in Bambi’s (1265 Dundas West), Friday (January 24), 10 p.m. $ 7- $ 10 adv, $ 15 door. eventbrite.ca.

Mark Kufner remembers a time when the electronic music scene in Toronto was not so obsessed with genre. The experienced DJ, who acts as the Toronto Hustle, says that selectors brought a much wider range of sounds to the clubs of the early 90s, the era in which he began.

advertisement

With his new vinyl-only house music label Selections, Kufner wants to breathe new life into that approach – and “translate that old-fashioned way of thinking,” he adds. The young label stems from a regular party with the same name that Kufner has been organizing for the past two years. But the idea for a print all its own dates that. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for my entire life,” he says.

He went for it about six months ago. “In terms of timing, it felt good,” says Kufner, who collected a few thousand records in his life. “I’ve played vinyl all my life,”

Just as inspired by the past as the latest house music, it makes sense that the first release of the label, which was released late last year, is a kind of retrospective. Nick Holder – Selected Works presents three songs that the old local deep house DJ and producer originally released in 1998 and 1999. Despite the fact that Holder had known for years – and even remixed his work – “it was a bit convincing” to tell the artist get a plate, Kufner remembers.

Smiling, Holder confirms the same: “He was always with me.”

With the talent in a row, Kufner managed to conclude a production and distribution agreement with Juno Records, an online music retailer in the UK – an arrangement that allows him to focus on music and branding while Juno does the heavy lifting.

So what makes a Selections release? The only rule is that it must fall under the house music spectrum in one form or another. But Kufner still sees a lot of room to play within that self-imposed restriction. “I have some really deep things, I have some really technical things.” He adds: “It must be records that I could see myself playing.”

There was never any doubt that the label would only be for vinyl. “Doing something digitally was not something I was interested in,” he says. A purist, he sees digital music as a disposable and favors the experience of physically playing records. (For a while, Toronto took away Hustle DJ from USB keys, but that didn’t last long.)

Kufner plans to release four to six records per year and to distribute re-releases in a modest stream of fresh material. “I want to re-publish because I want to expose music that young people may not know,” he says. The inaugural Selections release is a good example – the songs are older than some people who attend Kufner’s parties.

“I believe that really good music needs time to breathe, and that there is no expiration date for good music,” he says. The holder release supports that sentiment. Limited to 350 copies, it is almost sold out.

That means it’s time for the next slab, and Kufner plans to release Tobi Danton’s The Stuttgart To Parkdale EP sometime next month. The latest attempt by the German artist includes a remix by countryman Kevin Over. The three songs remind Kufner of Chicago and New York City in the 90s.

While another record is gaining, Kufner is also preparing for the next Selections party. Headliner Demuir – a house DJ with music on, among others, the Kaoz Theory print by Kerri Chandler – joins the decks with Toronto Hustle and Bobby Love.

Although Kufner is cautious about the full selection of artists he has prepared in the coming year from material, he suggests that this party is not the last time that Selections works with Demuir. “In my opinion, I think he’s one of the best producers in the world right now.”

@joshuaxsherman

.

advertisement