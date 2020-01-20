New program to help beneficiaries of South Canterbury upgrade their driver's license

advertisement

BEJON HASWELL / MATERIAL

Salvation Army driver Regional Coordinator Chloe O’Neill will lead the Community Driver Mentor program in Timaru.

An initiative that helps beneficiaries get started by turning their learning license into a limited driver’s license is looking for 20 driver mentors before the launch in Timaru.

advertisement

The Salvation Army will introduce its Community Driver Mentor program in Timaru in March with the aim of helping around 90 people become safer drivers and be better equipped to find work in the first year.

“After the program, when they have their driving license, we will contact them. We want half of these people to work within six months,” said regional coordinator Chloe O’Neill.

BEJON HASWELL / MATERIAL

Rescue army driver coordinator Struan Cain, left, and regional coordinator Chloe O’Neill are on the hunt for 20 volunteers to serve as mentors for the Community Driver Mentor Program.

Wendy Smith, chief of the Chamber of Commerce, said the program was “excellent” and would address “key constraints” for Timaru job seekers.

“One of the obstacles for people to find work is going to the workplace and leaving the workplace.”

Smith said the program “would increase the chances” for people to work in the agricultural sector, Washdyke, Temuka, Geraldine and further afield.

The driver program, pioneered in Christchurch in 2014, is also rolling in to Ashburton, Waimakariri, Gray and Buller – funded with more than $ 2 million from the government’s provincial growth fund.

Driver coordinator Struan Cain, from Christchurch, said that since the beginning, 760 people – 80 percent of whom were unemployed – had upgraded their driver’s license through the program.

But it was only after the funding boost that the program had the means to talk to employers, said Cain.

O’Neill was responsible for liaising with South Canterbury companies, employment agencies and the Department of Social Development (MSD) to help graduate drivers find jobs.

The only program needed to get started in the region was 20 volunteers to give one-on-one driving lessons, Cain said.

“We put them in a workshop, so they only need a full permit and a check from the Ministry of Justice.”

Cain said the program is designed to help people who are unable to pay for driving lessons.

“We don’t take matters from the driving schools,” he said.

“It’s about giving people opportunities and making a difference for them.

“We even have a number of solo mothers and this means they can take their children to the beach and to school.”

Most references to the program came from MSD, welfare and welfare organizations and the police.

“The police are stopping many people from driving their students and breaking the conditions. We want to help them get their books out of their books,” Cain said.

Cain said the car delivered by the Salvation Army was automatic, so if a customer wanted to learn in a manual, he had to purchase his own “registered, justified and respectable” vehicle.

advertisement