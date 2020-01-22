New program helps vulnerable people prepare evacuation plans

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – District officials have launched a new program to help those most in need in unincorporated areas in emergencies.

District 1 supervisor Greg Cox announced the launch of the Neighborhood Evacuation Team. The program will help elderly or disabled people develop an emergency plan.

CERT volunteers help individuals practice the plan, identify emergency contacts, and sign up for AlertSanDiego.

“When an emergency arises, the elderly or disabled often crawl around and wonder how they can be harmed,” said Cox. “So this program targets these people and helps them avoid them.”

The program was made possible by a grant of $ 260,000 received from the Office of Emergency Services.

Promotional videos and promotional material were created by students at Kearny High School for digital media and design.

People can sign up for the program through Ready San Diego.

