Gerry McAnaney described his election as the new FAI president as “probably one of the best days of my life.”

The Dublin-born former Irish army officer, based in Cork since 1979, defeated Sligo Rovers Chairman and current FAI board member Martin Heraghty with a convincing margin of 88 to 40 during today’s EGM in Dublin, to the outgoing president To follow Donal Conway.

“It means a lot,” said the 61-year-old at a press conference after his election. “It is probably one of the best days of my life to be the president of an association that has served you for 40 years. And to be voted on by its own members, it is a huge honor.”

McAnaney describes his ambitions as president of an organization that is still in the grip of the biggest crisis in its history:

“As the FAI president in his current situation, I feel the greatest thing I have to offer at the moment, communication.

“To get out and let people at all levels of the game know where we are exactly. With our new board, new governance and new directors we have to keep everyone informed. And I would literally see the role of the president as and spread the gospel of the FAI.

We are all aware of where the FAI is and even though I am literally standing in the door today as a driver, I think the solution to the crisis is to get everyone around the table and do their best for Irish football. If we can increase financing, that would be a good start.

McAnaney claimed that during his many years as a member of the FAI Council, whenever he was concerned about governance issues, he made them known to the people he represented.

“And I would not have voted for certain governance changes at different times over the years,” he said.

Asked about his assessment of the performance of his predecessor Donal Conway, McAnaney said:

“Donal Conway, I have known him for over 20 years. I knew him outside of football and inside football. He did not sign up for what ended up on his lap in March.

“Although he was a member of a previous board for many years and was vice-president and president, as you all know, he was not fully informed.

“And if Donal Conway says he wasn’t fully informed, I have no reason to believe otherwise.”

