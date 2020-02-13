Beatified James Miller in December is only the second martyr born in the United States. His feast day is February 13, the anniversary of his martyrdom.

Here is a prayer to ask for his intercession and to ask God for more respect for human dignity.

Prayer for the intercession of Blessed Brother James Miller, FSC

Oh blessed brother James Miller, you have heard God’s call to be a brother of Christian schools and have become a sign of faith for youth in the United States and Central America.

You have put your life and trust in divine providence and earned the crown of martyrdom for spreading your faith.

In a world that denies human dignity, you will receive an ever greater love for God and our neighbor, especially for the poor and oppressed, from divine providence.

Receive for us the favor that we ask for now [Mention request] and the grace and strength to be a witness of Christ’s love for all. Amen.

imprimatur: + William Patrick Callahan, OFM Conv., Bishop of La Crosse – February 7, 2020