New postmaster general could signal major changes in the postal service

WASHINGTON – The hunt for a new postmaster general has started, and some say who gets this job could have a big impact on how you get your mail.

This is because the Trump administration wants to sell and privatize parts of the post.

But some who are against this idea said it would make your mail harder and some postal officials cost their jobs.

The White House said the U.S. Postal Service should be a private company and not part of the government.

However, Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, said the postal service is too important to be privatized.

“Everyone has the same right to have a postal service no matter who we are and where we live, and that would all threaten, undermine and eliminate post-privatization,” said Dimondstein.

In 2018, Trump called on a task force to restructure or even sell the post office.

Diamond’s fears are growing as a new general postmaster is sought.

“We are very concerned that they could call in a postmaster general to implement the plans of the White House administration and budget office to sell it,” he said.

The postal service is losing money and owes its current and future retirees more than $ 100 billion.

“At the end of the day, Congress would have the final say, but a lot of damage can be done on the way there,” said Diamondstein.

The government administration and budget office has not yet responded to a request for comment, but some senators, such as Ohio’s Sherrod Brown, said Congress should allow the Post Office to expand its business so that it could generate profits.

“We kind of set them up to undermine their success and we have to step back and do it right,” Brown said.

Dimondstein suggests that postal workers can do more than just transport mail.

“For example, advanced financial services, paychecks, and ATMs,” he said.

Any real action by Congress must wait until after the impeachment process.

