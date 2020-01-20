New poster for Emma with Anya Taylor-Joy, Callum Turner and Johnny Flynn

advertisement

Focus Features has released a new poster for Autumn De Wilde’s new adaptation of the popular Jane Austen classic Emma, ​​featuring Emma Woodhouse by Anya Taylor-Joy alongside Frank Churchill by Callum Turner and George Knightley by Johnny Flynn.

Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding a match and achieving a happy ending is reinterpreted in this delicious new film version by EMMA. The pretty, clever and wealthy Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee with no rivals in her sleepy town. In this glitzy social class satire and the pain of growing up, Emma has to search through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that was there all along.

Emma Released February 14 in the UK, the cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Rupert Graves, Gemma Whelan and Amber Anderson, Tanya Reynolds and Connor Swindells.

