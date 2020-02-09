FIONA GOODALL / GETTY IMAGES

A future government? Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern cooks with Greens co-chair James Shaw in Waitangi. According to a new poll, a Labor Green government could rule after the 2020 elections.

A coalition of the Labor Greens could only rule after the 2020 elections without New Zealand, according to a new poll.

The Newshub-Reid Research poll, released on Sunday evening, signaled a tight election in which Labor had a small lead with Parliament’s largest party, National.

According to the latest survey by Newshub-Reid Research in October, National declined by 0.6 percent to 43.3 percent. The workforce rose by 0.9 percent to 42.5 percent.

RYAN ANDERSON / STUFF

National leader Simon Bridges, who has refused to work with NZ First and leader Winston Peters, is facing a tough race against the Labor party, according to a new 2020 election.

These numbers would allow Labor to rule with 62 seats if they formed a coalition with the Green Party – which fell 0.7 percent to 5.6 percent.

CONTINUE READING:

* Keep working while National drops below 40 in a new survey

* Winston Peters doesn’t care about the average voter. The Greens shouldn’t either

* According to polls, Judith Collins overtakes Simon Bridges as Prime Minister

* Work before National in another survey

* The Zero Carbon Bill is passed almost unanimously and uses the climate targets in the legislation

The Greens are on the verge of falling below the 5 percent threshold, which could result in them being pushed out of parliament.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY / STUFF

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was at the Big Day Out on Sunday.

NZ First, which usually has only a small turnout between elections, is not represented in parliament with 3.6 percent.

This finding differs from a Stuff / YouGov poll released in November, in which a Labor party had a similar majority of 41 percent, provided it worked with either the Greens or NZ First, both with 8 percent.

National had no path to power in either poll. The party lacked three seats on Sunday to exceed the 61-seat threshold.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY / STUFF

In a poll published on Sunday, the Green Party was slightly above the 5 percent threshold.

However, the party can find hope of increasing support for its traditional ally, the ACT party and its leader David Seymour.

ACT rose 0.4 percent to 1.8 percent in the latest Newshub-Reid Research survey. If National signs a deal with Seymour and he wins the Epsom electorate, it could give the law two MPs in parliament.

Most surveys have shown that ACT receives some support. Seymour was a particularly visible MP for controversial issues such as the end-of-life choice law and the recent arms law reform.

Newshub-Reid Research also asked supporters of National and NZ First whether the two parties should work together.

National leader Simon Bridges has ruled out cooperation with NZ First and leader Winston Peters after the election.

But the party’s voters were not entirely convinced by the decision – 42.7 percent said National should work with New Zealand. At first, 40.9 percent opposed and 16.4 percent “didn’t know”.

More than half of New Zealand’s first voters, 54.4 percent, thought their party should work with National, while 35.6 percent opposed it and 10 percent “didn’t know”.

Smaller parties outside of parliament, such as the Māori party and TOP, again failed to rise above 1 percent.

The Māori party made headlines after Rātana and Waitangi, rising 0.2 percent on Sunday to 0.9.

The parties have to get 5 percent of the vote to get a seat in parliament. However, polls about party votes do not take into account the electoral seats, which are a further route for parliamentarians.

In all polls, Labor leader Jacinda Ardern continued to top the “preferred prime minister” ranking.

In the Newhub Reid poll on Sunday, it was 38.7 percent, while Bridges rose by 3.9 percentage points to 10.6 percent.