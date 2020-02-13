The National Party could rule the country after the 2020 elections, provided it wins Northland, a new poll shows.

A One News-Colmar Brunton poll released on Thursday evening is the third one that shows National a strong lead, although the result is very different from a series of Newshub-Reid Research polls that show the potential for a Labor -Green government.

Thursday’s poll shows that National is at 46 percent, no change from a November poll – which means the party could rule with ACT.

RYAN ANDERSON / STUFF

An important political battleground emerges when a new poll takes National to the top of the 2020 elections.

The workforce had risen 2 percent to 41 percent or 51 seats, while their trust and supply partner, the Greens, had dropped 2 percent to 5 or six seats.

CONTINUE READING:

* New poll shows close gap between Labor and National, and NZ First is out

* Work ahead while National drops below 40 in new stuff survey

* Winston Peters doesn’t care about the average voter. The Greens shouldn’t either

* Judith Collins overtakes Simon Bridges as preferred prime minister, poll shows

* Work before National in another survey

* Zero Carbon Bill is passed with almost unanimous support and sets goals for climate change

For these numbers, Labor and the Greens would need a coalition partner – NZ First.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY / STUFF

In a new poll, Labor stands behind National and may not have a say in their success. Northland could appear as a decision maker.

But Winston Peters’ party had dropped to 3 percent, which meant that it would need a voter seat to find its way back to parliament.

Northland could be that electorate. New Zealand’s first MP Shane Jones has announced that he will take the seat that National MP Matt King won in the 2017 election to fight Peters.

If Jones won the seat, NZ First would take four seats in parliament.

FIONA GOODALL / GETTY IMAGES

Hopefully the good will remains with Northland. The electorate might be the decision maker, but Labor or the Greens are probably not in the north of Auckland.

In this scenario, this would overturn today’s coalition government.

But if Jones lost, the choice could be National.

In this scenario, ACT could have three seats in parliament and move National over the 61-seat line if ACT leader David Seymour does his deal with National well and keeps the Epsom seat.

One News-Colmar Brunton’s poll also found that the Māori party and new conservatives are consistently 1 percent.

Eight months after the election, 17 percent of those questioned remained undecided voters.

In the Prime Minister’s preferred missions, union leader Jacinda Ardern rose six percent to 42 and national leader Simon Bridges rose 1 percent to eleven.

Other polls have not given National such a clear path to power.

A poll published by Newshub-Reid Research on Sunday evening found that a controversial election is imminent and Labor is closing a small margin with National.

A Stuff YouGov poll released in November found a 41 percent majority vote for a Labor party, provided they worked with either the Greens or NZ First, both 8 percent.

The One News-Colmar Brunton was operated between Saturday and Wednesday evening and had an error rate of 3.1 percent.