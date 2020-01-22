New pictures of No Time To Die with Bond, Madeleine Swann, Felix Leiter, Nomi and more

advertisement

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have a number of new pictures from the next edition of the binding Franchise, No time to diewith James Bond (Daniel Craig), Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux), Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), Eva Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), Tanner (Rory Kinnear), Q (Ben Whishaw) and Nomi (Lashana Lynch); check them out here …

Bond has left active duty and is enjoying a peaceful life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected and leads Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No time to die will be released on April 2, 2020 in the UK and April 8, 2020 in the United States. The stars are Daniel Craig (James Bond), Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Rory Kinnear (Tanner) and Léa Seydoux (Madeleine) Swann), Ben Whishaw (Q), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) and Christoph Waltz (Blofeld). Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Billy Magnussen (Velvet Buzzsaw), Dali Benssalah (A faithful man) and David Dencik (On top of the lake).

