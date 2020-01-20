New Orleans bound !!! Tigers come back to defeat Buckeyes in the fiesta thriller

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-29

Trevor Lawrence hugs Travis Etienne after the winner TD (Photo by Matthew Emmons, USAT)

GLENDALE, AZ – The tigers were left dead more than once on Saturday. After a demoralizing first quarter and after Ohio, St. seemed to suspend the game in the fourth quarter. However, the champions react and the tigers behaved like champions.

Trevor Lawrence threw a 34-yard scoring throw of 1:49 to Travis Etienne, and Nolan Turner intercepted a pass in the end zone 37 seconds behind when No. 3 Tigers overcame a 16-0 deficit and the No. 2 Ohio St defeated 29-23 in the College Football Playoff semi-final at Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson advances to play the number 1 LSU for the National Championship at the Superdome in New Orleans on January 13.

Lawrence ran a career high 16 times for a career high of 107 yards and was 18-of-33 for 259 yards and two points through the air. Etienne had three receptions for 98 meters and two scores.

The victory was the 29th in a row for the Tigers.

Clemson was pinned down 3:07 on his own six-yard line by an Ohio St.-Kahn to play with the Tigers on 23-21. An 11-yard pass for Ross and an 11-yard pass for Lawrence brought the tigers out of the hole, and a 38-yard pass for Amari Rodgers brought Clemson to Buckeye’s 34-yard line.

At the next game, Lawrence was in his pocket and hit Etienne in the fast lane. Etienne overtook the defenders after 34 meters. The Tigers went for two and Lawrence Pass to Higgins in the back of the end zone gave the Tigers a 29-23 lead with 1:49 to play.

The Buckeyes hurried down the field and after a field run reached the 23-yard line from Clemson. The Buckeyes ended the timeout by 43 seconds. Fields threw out of the timeout into the middle of the end zone and the pass was intercepted by Nolan Turner for an incredible victory.

The tigers got off to a poor start in the first quarter and got worse. The Buckeyes took the lead with an early field goal and 3-0. The Buckeye defense forced a Clemson punt and then Dobbins broke off a 68-yard scoring run and it was quickly 10-0.

The Clemson defense forced a punt on the third trip, but the tiger offensive went back to the Buckeyes with three to five against the ball. Dobbins then stopped a 64-yard run to place the ball in the Clemson Eight’s final game of the first quarter. Clemson again thought the Buckeyes were a 13-0 deficit, but the offensive continued to fight and won the first defeats. This led to another Buckeye goal at 7:20 and Ohio St. with 16-0.

The tigers took over on their own 25 and put together a drama-filled notch ride. On the sixth attempt, Lawrence was released third and remained on the lawn with obvious pain. The tigers looked like they were going to sting, but Shaun Young from Ohio Street was called to the target and ejected. The call gave the Tigers a first down and Chase Brice came in for a bit.

A passport penalty brought Clemson to the red zone all night for the first time, and three games later, Etienne burst at the right end and then turned up for an eight-yard run. With just under three minutes of play in half, Ohio St. led 16: 7.

The tigers forced a barge and it was all Lawrence on the next trip. A third-down run for Ross brought the Tigers to their own 43, and Lawrence attacked the middle, broke a duel, and then overtook the defensive for a 67-yard touchdown run, the longest run of his career, Pay dirt. Late in the first half, there were 16-14 horse chestnuts hunting with the tigers.

Both teams had their first possession in the second half, but the Tigers took the lead in their second series. The journey started on the one-yard line and seemed to come to a standstill after a first descent. Punter Will Spiers was hit on the barge – two players hit him – and the Tigers had a new life. A 17-yard run by Lyn-J Dixon produced a screen pass for Etienne. Lawrence dropped back and turned the ball to Etienne on the left. Etienne brought him almost untouched into the end zone and scored a goal of 53 meters. Five minutes after the start of the second half, Clemson took the first lead with 21-16.

It was the third 99-yard race in Clemson history.

The Buckeye offense continued to fight – Isaiah Simmons even picked up Fields towards the end of the third quarter – but the Clemson offense also received no traction. Ohio St. finally put together a gate ride that ended with a 23-yard goal pass to Chris Olave. The game took place on the 4th and 1st and the tigers expected a run. Fields met Olave in the middle. With 11:46 to play, Ohio St. was again in front 23-21.

Clemson again failed to act aggressively, and Ohio St. built a drive that could end the game. The trip reached Clemson 39, but came to a standstill, and Clemson was stuck with only 3:07 to play at his own six.





