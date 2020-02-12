LONDON – The disease caused by a new virus that appeared in China late last year and has affected tens of thousands of people since then has an official name: COVID-19.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the World Health Organization said it had determined the name after consulting the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Organization for Animal Health.

“We had to find a name that didn’t refer to a geographic location, animal, person, or group of people,” said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The WHO also wanted a name that was “pronounceable and related to the disease,” he said.

The new name comes from “Coronavirus”, the type of virus that causes the disease. Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that can cause colds and some more serious diseases, including SARS, which killed 800 in 2002-2003, and Middle East respiratory syndrome, which continues to cause sporadic cases and is believed to spread from camels to humans.

The new corona virus that causes COVID-19 was first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. To date, it has infected over 42,000 people in the country and killed 1,107 people. Beyond China, the disease has affected 24 countries in the Philippines, causing 393 cases and 1 death.

According to Tedros, it’s important to have a name for the new disease to prevent the use of other names that could stigmatize.

“It also gives us a standard format that we can use for future corona virus outbreaks,” he said.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction