Mike Abdul and Tope Alabi work together for a new track and video with the title ‘Iro Halleluyah“, created by Tyanx and his epic video directed by Lexten film.

Tope Alabi explains that “Iro Hallelujah” simply means “Sounds of Hallelujah”. Halleluja is an assurance that yokes are broken and victory is certain. Hallelujah is the champion and chairman of the principalities.

Mike Abdul adds that:

It is a proclamation song that Hallelujah declares to be the only conclusion regarding all our efforts.

As for our children, Halleluja

As for our projects, Hallelujah

As for our jobs, Halleluja

Hallelujah is our conclusion

“Iro Halleluyah” is also the title of the 18-track album released by Mike Abdul on 12 February 2020.

Watch the video below.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Hh92gK0QwQ [/ embed]

