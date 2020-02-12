A new collaboration single came out today. “Mo Wa Dupe” by Nikki Laoye and Florocka,

After 7 years, the two artists are finally ready to share this special song, one that is dear to their hearts when they raise their voices in thanks to the one who has saved them over the years.

Produced by Florocka, “Mo Wa Dupe” is a happy song in praise and thanks to God, the first single of their upcoming collaboration EP to be released this year. The song is an eclectic expression of gratitude immersed in the phenomenal music production, breathtaking casting of voices and the harmonies of the two artists for whom the two are known.

In their words they simply say: “The lover of our souls has been so good to us. We have nothing but a song and a heart full of Thanksgiving in this time of love for the one who loved us first. “

Listen to the title below.

https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Nikki-Laoye-Florocka-Mo-Wa-Dupe.mp3

download