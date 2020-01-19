advertisement

Because there is always so much good music released, it can be difficult to determine what to hear first. Every week Pitchfork offers a number of important new releases for streaming services. This week’s stack contains new albums from Mac Miller, 070 Shake, Keeley Forsyth, … and you will know us on the trail of the dead, from Montreal and Aoife Nessa Frances. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to receive our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All publications featured here are selected independently by our editors. However, if you buy something through our partner links, Pitchfork can earn a partner commission.)

Mac Miller: Circles (Warner)

Circles is the first posthumous album by Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller, who died in 2018 at the age of 26. The 12-track LP is a companion album to Miller’s previous release, 2018’s Swimming. Like swimming, Circles was partly made in collaboration with Jon Brion. In his Pitchfork review of the album, Sheldon Pearce writes: “Circles offers a solution and helps to end Miller’s last thoughts.” Read Pitchfork’s track review for “Good News”.

advertisement

Listen to Apple Music

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

Buy from Rough Trade

070 Shake: MODUS VIVENDI (G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam)

MODUS VIVENDI is the debut album by G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam signee 070 Shake. Her 2018 G.O.O.D. Debut Glitter EP. Watch Shake’s new music video for “Guilty Conscience” and read Pitchfork’s new feature interview “070 Shake Moves Beyond the Buzz”.

Listen to Apple Music

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

Keeley Forsyth: Rubble (The Leaf Label)

English artist Keeley Forsyth has been an actor since the 1990s, but Debris marks her first album with original music. The Dark People’s 8-track LP was written by Forsyth, produced by Sam Hobbs, and arranged by Hobbs, Mark Creswell, and Matthew Bourne. Watch Forsyth’s music videos for “Debris” and “Start Again”.

Listen to Apple Music

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

Buy from Rough Trade

… and you will recognize us on the trail of the dead: X: The godless emptiness and other stories (Dine Alone)

The rock band Austin, Texas … and you will get to know us in the footsteps of the dead, have been together for 25 years and to celebrate this anniversary they have released their 10th studio album. X: The Godless Void and other stories consist of 12 titles, including the previously shared single “Don’t Look Down”, which was released with a music video by Conrad Keely, the band’s director.

Listen to Apple Music

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

from Montreal: UR FUN (polyvinyl)

UR FUN is Montreal’s first studio album since 2018. White Is Relic / Irrealis Mood. The band recently shared the album “Youve Had Me Everywhere”, which Kevin Barnes described as “one of the purest and most subconscious love songs in (his) oeuvre”.

Listen to Apple Music

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

Buy from Rough Trade

Aoife Nessa Frances: Land Without Connection (Ba Da Bing)

Land of No Junction is the debut album by North Dublin-based singer-songwriter Aoife Nessa Frances. Frances was a co-producer of the album with Irish guitarist Cian Nugent. Before the album was released, Frances shared videos for “Blow Up” and “Here in the Dark”.

Listen to Apple Music

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

Buy from Rough Trade

advertisement