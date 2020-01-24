advertisement

Because there is always so much good music released, it can be difficult to determine what to hear first. Every week Pitchfork offers a number of important new releases for streaming services. This week’s stack includes new albums by Jeff Parker, Andy Shauf, Sarah Mary Chadwick, Hook and Wire. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to receive our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All publications featured here are selected independently by our editors. However, if you buy something through our partner links, Pitchfork can earn a partner commission.)

Jeff Parker: Suite for Max Brown (International Anthem / Nonesuch)

Suite for Max Brown is a tribute to the mother of guitarist Jeff Parker, whose photo can be seen on the cover. Parker recorded the album with his New Breed Ensemble, which includes Makaya McCraven on drums and the vocals of Parker’s daughter Ruby.

advertisement

In his Best New Music review of the album, Steven Arroyo writes: “Suite for Max Brown is a place where a 26-second loop of an Otis Redding sample, which is indebted to Dilla, and 10 minutes of a jazz quintet weave around what follows someone listening to stacking plastic cups can share a track list; each is equally significant. “

Listen to Apple Music

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

Buy from Rough Trade

Andy Shauf: The Neon Skyline (ANTI- / Arts & Crafts)

Canadian singer-songwriter Andy Shauf follows his solo album The Party with The Neon Skyline in 2016. According to Shauf, each song on the new record follows a different character, all sitting in the same bar on the same night.

Listen to Apple Music

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

Buy from Rough Trade

Sarah Mary Chadwick: Please Dad (Sinderlyn)

Less than a year after the release of her album The Queen Who Stole the Sky, which she wrote and recorded on a 150-year-old pipe organ, Melbourne singer-songwriter Sarah Mary Chadwick is returning to a full band on Please Daddy. In his review of the album, Colin Joyce writes that Please Daddy is “a record of immense emotional pain, full of the kind of stinging, bitter songs that she’s written all her career.”

Listen to Apple Music

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

Buy from Rough Trade

Hook: Crashed My Car (self-released)

Los Angeles rapper Hook worked with producer Nedarb (known for his work with Lil Peep) on their new project, Crashed My Car. The 10-track release includes guest appearances by Almighty Suspect, Lerado and comedian / rapper Zack Fox. Watch Hook’s new music video for “Yes Man”.

Listen to SoundCloud

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

Wire: Mind Hive (Pink Flag)

Postpunk veterans Wire are following Silver / Lead 2017 with the new album Mind Hive. The record was led by “Cactused” and “Primed & Ready”. In a statement to the band’s second single, Graham Lewis said, “The lyrics for this song could be read as a series of questions that were discontinued in 2017.” And added, “Who could have known the answers in no particular order available … Liverpool FC, I, Boris the Spider, 67, Lieutenant Colonel. “

Listen to Apple Music

Listen to Spotify

Listen to TIDAL

Listen to Amazon Music

Buy from Rough Trade

advertisement