New multimedia series investigates mental health from a Catholic perspective

January is a notoriously heavy month, what with the expansion of the Christmas decorations and the bitterly cold, dark days that seem to linger without end in sight. If this time of year is difficult for you, or if you are dealing with personal challenges that are difficult to cope with, you can greatly benefit from a new initiative that examines psychological problems from a Catholic perspective.

Ave Explores is a multimedia series by Ave Maria Press that delves deeply into specific topics and offers these sources to interested parties. Their newest topic is mental health:

Clinical experts and others struggling with mental health issues will help Catholics better understand sadness, addiction, loss, spiritual direction versus therapy, depression, suicide, and forgiveness from a Catholic perspective. We also offer a list of sources where you can search for more information.

Katie Prejean McGrady, a Catholic writer and speaker who hosts the Ave Explores podcast, said: “For each series, we develop articles, podcasts and videos with prominent Catholic authors and speakers and distribute it for free, hoping to help Catholics live their faith every day. It is a ministry of Ave Maria Press and a way to give something back and make good things for people who love Jesus. “

Ave Explores has created other educational series in the past, such as a course on the Virgin Mary, which was very well received with more than 3,500 participants. “Every series we make is focused on a different topic, so because people may or may not be interested in that topic, they may choose to unsubscribe or re-enroll,” McGrady said. “It’s kind of” choose your own adventure “participation.”

The approach to mental health came mainly at the right time in January. McGrady said: “At this time of the year, after the holidays and when the new year starts, so many people struggle with so much. We wanted to talk about the psychological crisis and the challenges that people face in a very honest way and offer hope and light in the midst of darkness. “

Mental health can sometimes be misunderstood in the Catholic world, such as when there is confusion about the differences between therapy and confession, so this conversation comes at the right time and seems like a fantastic resource.

McGrady explained what inspired her to focus the series on mental health:

When I went to therapy, for anxiety and situational depression, One of the first things my therapist told me was, “Jesus cares about your mental health.” I had never thought of that. It is clear that Jesus cares about us, and he cares about our health, but it had never really occurred to me that Jesus Christ could love me in the midst of a battle for mental health and was deeply desired that I should be healed. It was as if someone turned on a light bulb and reminded me that Jesus wants me to be healed and that dealing with and taking care of my mental health is something that he wants to do for me.

This powerful sense of healing and the spiritual fruit of caring for one’s mental health is something McGrady hopes other Catholics can find through the new series. “Each piece of written, video recorded and produced podcast takes a look at the ways we can walk through the valley of mental health problems and find hope and healing, and really shows how Jesus loves us in the midst of it and walks with us, “she said.” That is the purpose here, and the hope: to help faithful Catholics daily to find hope and healing that Jesus cares so much about. “

The planned topics and content for the four-week series include the following:

Week 1 focuses on the reason why we should talk about mental health problems. Experts include Dr. Robert J. Wicks, Roy Petifils and Gary Zimak.

Week 2 looks at faith and mental health with Deacon Ed Schoener, Allison Ricciardi, Fr. Rob Galea, Tommy Tighe and Roy Petitfils.

Week 3 is about addiction and sadness with Scott Weeman, Mary Lenaburg and Dr. Greg Popcak. Search later in the week for social media exclusively for infertility by Carmen Santamaría.

Week 4 closes the series with healing and forgiveness with Bob Schuchts, Sr. Miriam James Heidland and Fr. John Burns.

In addition to investigating traditional aspects of mental health, the series takes a specific Catholic approach and talks about finding peace through spiritual exercises such as prayer, meditation, and daily mass.

It may take courage to seek help with your mental health, but taking the necessary steps to find healing is a gift that you can give to your family and community. Just as you would not walk around with a broken leg and not go to a doctor, you do not want to walk around and struggle with depression or anxiety or other challenges and do not visit a psychologist.

Ave Explores is a great source to find out more about mental health and healing, but even if you choose not to register, try to find ways to protect your mental health this winter. Whether it is about being together with friends, making a therapy appointment, getting enough rest and exercise, or just spending time with Christ in worship, make time for everything that refreshes you and brings you peace. You are worth it.

The Ave Explores podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Play Music. You can sign up for temporary weekly emails with this series of Ave Explores content at https://www.avemariapress.com/aveexplores-mentalhealth/.

