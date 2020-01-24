New Mets manager Luis Rojas thanks the famous father, brother | National sport

advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) – Luis Rojas started his tenure as manager of the New York Mets by thanking his famous father Felipe Alou.

Rojas was introduced on Friday by the Mets to replace Carlos Beltrán, whose term was shortened last week after only 84 days.

Felipe Alou was a triple all-star who has had 10 seasons in Montreal and 4 in San Francisco. Rojas called him his “college, college of baseball” and said he “taught me the game of baseball and life and helped me make up for it through this journey.”

Rojas was the Mets quality control trainer last year and was renewed after the newly hired Beltrán was blamed for his role as a player in the Houston Astros sign theft scandal in 2017.

Rojas also praised his six-time brother All-Star Moises Alou.

“You were very impressive,” said Rojas. “Our discussions led to great ideas that helped me a lot during my career.”

Beltran was introduced on November 4, three days after he was hired, and the gathering took place in the sprawling Foxwoods Club high above the field. Rojas, hired on Thursday, welcomed the media to the more spartan press conference room near the clubhouse. Other parts of the baseball stadium were being prepared for the Mets’ first fan festival this weekend.

General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen called the 38-year-old Rojas a “consistent voice with which our players are familiar and in which our players believe”.

Van Wagenen, who defined expectations, said Rojas would take over a team “built to win now”.

