New masters of the Funko Pop universe! Figures include 10 inch skeleton

advertisement

A new master of the Funko Pop universe! Line was announced. The well-known toy company announced this at the London Toy Fair, which is currently taking place. The first wave of He-Man Pop! The numbers were a quick success and the recent wave will undoubtedly repeat this original success and add some special additions to the collection. These novelties also include a 10-inch skeleton figure that looks pretty good.

In addition to the larger Skeletor figure, the new Masters of the Universe set includes He-Man with Battle Cat, He-Man alone, Prince Adam, Sorceress, Tung Lasher, Sy-Klone, Mosquitor and Webstor. The last time Funko covered most of the well-known characters, it was therefore advisable to look at some deep cuts like Webstor, which will also get a metallic variant that will be available exclusively for hot topic shops. There is currently no specific release date for the new wave, but pre-orders are expected to ship in June / July.

advertisement

There is a lot of new pop for all Masters of the Universe fans! Come, including a 10 inch skeleton! # FunkoLTFpic.twitter.com / 8WbeSDFtQb

– Brian Mariotti (@brianmariotti), January 20, 2020

Unfortunately Teela was excluded again. The previous Masters of the Universe set seemed to be the perfect time to introduce her, especially since she received her own Funko Dorbz character. Since then, He-Man fans have had their own characters in Teela Pop! -Style made. This likely means that Funko will most likely make another wave of numbers out of the franchise in the near future. Unfortunately we will probably see a Teela Pop! before we ever see the film Masters of the Universe, which has been in developing hell for years.

While the film Masters of the Universe doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to hit theaters, Netflix has two separate shows on the way. Kevin Smith is working on an anime version of the franchise entitled “Master of the Universe: Revelation” while the streaming service is creating a series entitled “Master of the Universe”. The series takes place on the planet Eternia. A young prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and turns into He-Man, the master of the universe. It will basically be an origin story for Prince Adam and He-Man as they continue to fight against Skeletor and his army of thugs.

RELATED: Terry Crews Restores He-Man Memes In Response To Little Mermaid & 007 Backlash

With Sony having so many problems with his He-Man film, there are rumors that the live-action adventure Masters of the Universe is coming to Netflix. This has not been confirmed, but there is widespread rumors. Now seems the perfect time to revisit He-Man and all of the wild characters the franchise has created over the years. Regardless, there is interest, as the success of Funko Pop shows! numbers. Thanks to Funko CEO Brian Mariotti’s Twitter account, you can keep up with the latest figures.

Topics: Masters of the Universe, Funko, toys, collectibles

Writer for Movieweb since 2017. Likes to play Catan when it’s not about superheroes and Star Wars.



advertisement