New Manchester route announced for Kerry Airport

A new route from Kerry Airport to Manchester has been announced.

Ryanair will operate the service to the UK twice a week from the end of March.

The flights depart and return on Thursday and Sunday.

“We have worked closely with Ryanair to secure this important new route that we believe will be a success and a welcome addition to our flight schedule,” said John Mulhern, CEO of Kerry Airport.

“Manchester has long been the most sought after destination among passengers and the introduction of the new service between Kerry and Manchester in the summer season will have a positive economic impact on a number of sectors in the province.”

Ryanair’s Eimear Ryan said that customers in Kerry can now book flights to Manchester until October 2020.

