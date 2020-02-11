The Pistons never took the lead in tonight’s game.

The Detroit Pistons (19-37) lost their third straight game tonight against the Charlotte Hornets (17-36) 87-76. A hook shot from forward PJ Washington gave the Hornets a 6-2 lead at the start of the first quarter, and the Pistons were never able to recover. The Pistons entered halftime with a 47-37 delay and made things interesting in the third quarter with a shot from Bruce Brown Jr. cutting the Hornets’ lead to just four, but a solid fourth quarter from the Hornets sealed this match.

Derrick Rose (hip) did not play in tonight’s game, and after dropping out of the All-Star Skills Challenge last week, it’s likely we won’t see Rose in action until sometime after the All- Star. Svi Mykhailiuk joined Rose this evening. Svi is also treating a hip injury. Svi has been listed as questionable before tonight’s game, so Svi may be closer to resuming action than his backyard teammate.

Luke Kennard (knee), who has been absent since December 23, is expected to return to court some time after the All-Star break. Luke had a career year before his injury, averaging 15.8 points per game.

The great Pistons man Christian Wood had his toughest start as a Pistons starter tonight, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds on a 4 of 9 shot from the ground. Before tonight’s loss, Wood averaged 22 points, 11.5 rebounds, one block and three triplets per game in his previous two games as a starter. Thon Maker finished tonight’s game with a double-double, scoring 12 points while lowering 12 rebounds. Bruce Brown Jr. also scored a double-double, scoring 10 points, while lowering 12 rebounds and collecting five assists tonight.

For the Hornets, former MSU Spartan Miles Bridges led the charge, scoring 18 points. Malik Monk came out of the Hornets bench and scored 17 points.

The Pistons will have their leave tomorrow before hitting the road to take on the Orlando Magic this Wednesday at 7 p.m.

– Publicity –