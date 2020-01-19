New leaders of the Salvation Army want to be part of the Timaru community

advertisement

New leaders in Timaru’s Salvation Army envoy Lynda and Captain Andrew Bright have arrived from Upper Hutt.

The new leaders of Timaru’s Salvation Army believe that everyone deserves to be loved.

Captain Andrew and envoy Lynda Bright spent the last 11 years in Upper Hutt and started their new positions earlier this month. They replace Lieutenants Jacob and Emma Howan who left for Blenheim at the end of last year.

As is the Salvation Army policy, the Brights have no idea how long they will be here, as staff are moved and changed throughout the country every few years to ensure freshness.

Timaru Salvation Army Envoy Lynda and Captain Andrew Bright are looking forward to getting to know the community.

They hope to continue the social services work that their predecessors had started.

The Brights met as teenagers and visited the same church in Auckland.

“I knew he was the one,” Lynda said.

When Lynda’s family shifted, they broke up and both married someone else.

Andrew grew up in Glen Eden and is happy to be reminded of his “Westie” roots, while Lynda had parents of the Salvation Army officer. The longest term in one place was three years, she remembered.

Only when both marriages ended did they reconnect in 2008 and married in 2011 in Taupo.

“Life is exactly what happened. In an ideal world of roses and unicorns it would have been wonderful [to have married Andrew before],” Lynda said.

Andrew’s two youngest children Trinity, 16 and Lucas, 14, live with them. Among them, they have a total of six children from previous relationships.

In their down time Andrew plays the trombone and Lynda is artistically enjoying card making and scrapbooking. In her previous home she had a girls ‘shed, but here she will have a girls’ room for her hobbies instead.

Never been to Timaru until they arrived a week ago, but both are impressed. Andrew loved the number of roses he had seen and Lynda thought it was a “beautiful city”.

“We are here to love the people and to love the community and to be part of the community here in Timaru,” said Andrew.

Lynda said that although some people were harder to love, it didn’t mean they didn’t deserve to be loved.

