New leader of the US Border Patrol elected

WASHINGTON – The US Border Police announced on Friday that the department has a new head, according to Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.

Rodney Scott, a member of the Border Patrol for 27 years, will replace Carla Provost, who is retiring.

I’m happy to announce my selection of Rodney Scott as US Border Patrol Chief. I am confident that under his leadership the USBP men and women will be well served, the laws of this nation will be enforced and our borders will be secured. https://t.co/q2DcGZEXMY pic.twitter.com/c2DHTFmEbO

– Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) January 24, 2020

The colleagues called Scott “Honor First”, according to the Washington Post, “Absolute Incarnation of the US Border Police Motto”.

Last year, there were 110,000 border policeman encounters with people who tried to enter the country legally, but who were considered illegal, the Washington Post reported. More than 50,000 people have been brought back across the border.

