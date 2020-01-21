New leader of the Islamic State identified: report

advertisement

Intelligence services have identified the new leader of the Islamic State (IS) group as Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli al-Salbi, the Guardian newspaper reported Monday.

The newspaper, citing officials from two unnamed espionage services, described him as one of the founders of the terrorist group and said he had led the slavery of the Yazidi minority in Iraq.

It said he also supervised operations around the world.

advertisement

The organization had named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as its new head just a few days after its previous leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, died in October in a raid by special US forces.

The US Department of Foreign Affairs added him to the list of most wanted terrorists in August and described him as a “potential successor” to Baghdadi and offered a reward of up to $ 5 million for information that led to his capture.

Some analysts have suggested that the group was overwhelmed by the Baghdad murder and that the true identity of the new leader remained uncertain.

The guardian said Salbi was selected within hours of death and that Quraishi was a nom de guerre that was not recognized by other prominent leaders or intelligence services.

The newspaper described him as “a hardened veteran in the same spirit as Baghdadi, unwavering in his loyalty to the extremist group”.

It said he was born into an Iraqi Turkmen family in the city of Tal Afar and one of the few non-Arabs is led by the group.

He received a degree in Sharia law from the University of Mosul and rose partly due to his background as an Islamic scholar, the newspaper added.

Salbi gave religious statements that endorsed the attempted genocide of Yazidis by IS, it said.

The US Department of Foreign Affairs said it was one of IS’s “most prominent ideologues” that “helped drive and justify kidnapping, slaughter, and trafficking in the Yazidi religious minority in northern Iraq and is believed to oversee some of the group’s global terrorist operations. “

In 2004, he was detained by US forces at Camp Bucca Prison in southern Iraq, where he met Baghdadi, according to The Guardian’s report.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement