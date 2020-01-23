New interim deputy CEO Niall Quinn believes that FAI debt transaction is imminent

advertisement

Niall Quinn said he has partially taken over the role of interim deputy CEO of the FAI because he believes that a deal to resolve the association’s debt problem is in sight.

“I crossed the line because I believe it will be good enough,” he said.

“That is not that I know one of the figures involved. I don’t know where it will end when it is finally announced – I hope it will be announced very, very soon – but I believe there is help from the three stakeholders, the banks, UEFA and the government that will advance the game let go. “

To address the concerns of the Abbotstown staff, he told Virgin Media News: “It’s a difficult time for the staff. Hopefully I’ll meet up with everyone on Monday and try to put some more confidence in the system that it is not as bleak as some of the painted pictures and that a growth pattern is planned that we can all be part of.

“At the moment it is still in that phase of” not sure where we are going “, but I would ask that they understand that much is being done to ease the pain.”

The former international striker revealed that, as interim Deputy CEO, he is postponing receipt of a salary that, he said, will be “a fraction” of what the Association paid earlier.

“For a fraction of what the old gang – and I mean a fraction – of what the old gang was, it’s there, but I postponed mine. Let’s see how layoffs go and let’s see where the association goes before I take mine. “

He added that his post is only for a temporary period until a new substitute is recruited.

“It’s interim and it’s for a short period, we believe, but it’s very important that a strategy is developed in that period, so that who comes afterwards and when they come, they don’t all start over. “

