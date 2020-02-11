MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Democrats hope that New Hampshire voters will reset Tuesday’s party’s nomination battle and bring clarity to a young peak season marked by deep dysfunction and doubt.

With the chaotic Iowa Caucuses not fulfilling their traditional function of winning the race, New Hampshire now has to sort out the democratic field where there are still almost a dozen candidates.

For Bernie Sanders, Senator from Vermont, the vote is an opportunity to secure the dominance of the party’s left flank. A repeat of his strong appearance in Iowa could do serious damage to progressive rival Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who faces the prospect of an embarrassing defeat on her home-grown turf.

As Sanders marches forward, the moderates strive to unite behind a candidate. After Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, won first place in Iowa with Sanders, his day as a leader begins. At least two other White House hopefuls – former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar – are fighting for the same voters, a dynamic that could delay the nomination competition if it continues.

More than a year after the Democrats announced their presidential candidates, the Democrats are trying to band together behind a message or an ambassador to defeat President Donald Trump. This increases the use of the New Hampshire area code, as voters weigh whether the candidates are too liberal, too moderate, or too inexperienced – vulnerabilities that Trump could take advantage of in the fall.

On the last day of the campaign, many voters said they had not yet made a final election. Andy Smith, respondent at the University of New Hampshire, predicted that up to 20% of voters would vote on election day, with twice as many choosing in the past three days.

“Historically, New Hampshire has been known to be late,” he warned those with expectations.

New Hampshire’s Secretary of State predicted record attendance on Tuesday. If this does not happen, Democrats will have to face less enthusiasm given the weak turnout in Iowa last week and Trump’s rising polls.

Trump, who was active in New Hampshire on Monday evening, was trying to create chaos. The Republican president suggested that conservative-minded voters could influence the results of the state’s democratic primary, although only registered Democrats and voters who are not registered with either party can participate in the New Hampshire democratic primary.

“I hear that many Republicans will vote tomorrow for the weakest possible Democratic candidate,” Trump said on Monday. “My only problem is I’m trying to figure out who your weakest candidate is. I think they’re all weak.”

Another complication that could affect voter turnout: the weather. Forecasts in some parts of the state require a light winter mix or rain and snow, which could make travel treacherous.

Biden – and the Democratic Party’s establishment wing – could have the most to lose on Tuesday if the former two-time vice president did below average in a second primary in a row. Biden has received the overwhelming majority of endorsements from elected officials across the country as party leaders are looking for a relatively “safe” candidate to stand up to Trump.

But the distance between democratic voters and their party leaders appears to be increasing.

After finishing fourth in Iowa, Biden admitted that he would probably score in New Hampshire. The sinister prediction during Friday’s debate disappointed New Hampshire loyalists like U.S. Secretary of State Steve Shurtleff, who endorsed Biden less than a month ago, but talked about him over the weekend as if he had already left the conflict.

“I hope the Vice President is fine and I hope he can move forward, but it is difficult to say,” said Shurtleff in an interview. “The sad thing for me personally is that he’s such a great person.”

He noted that no Democrat had ever become the party’s presidential candidate without taking first or second place in New Hampshire.

Biden’s election campaign, meanwhile, aimed to see New Hampshire as a small step towards becoming president. Competitions will soon be held in various states that honor more delegates such as Nevada and South Carolina, in which Biden hopes to retain its minority advantage among voters.

“We plan to be competitive, but in reality we have always said that this will be a struggle. We have to go through this whole process,” said Symone Sanders, senior adviser at Biden. “Regardless of what happens on Tuesday, we plan to move forward.”

The stakes were as bad for Warren as it was for a competition that was held right next to her home in Massachusetts. She has positioned herself as a mainstream alternative to Bernie Sanders, but suddenly looks up at him and Buttigieg as Klobuchar struggles to peel off the female support.

Warren tried to boost confidence on Monday, telling reporters that she “was counted down for much of my life.”

“You will be put down,” she said. “You get up again.”

Buttigieg, young and with no government experience outside the mayor’s office, is trying to establish himself as the leading biden alternative for his party’s moderate wing. His team – with 75 paid employees, 15 campaign offices in 10 districts and around 300 trained volunteer leaders who lead the election localization teams – has hired volunteers since Iowa, said Helfer.

Buttigieg has aggressively campaigned for moderate Democrats, Independents and what he calls “future ex-Republicans” when he tries to build a victorious coalition, as he did in Iowa, where he almost took the lead with Sanders.

Kim Holman was one of 1,800 people who gathered and left at the Elm Street Junior High School gym in Nashua over the weekend. It is called “super torn”.

“I’m still on the fence somehow. I love Pete’s energy and passion,” said the 52-year-old personal trainer. “It makes me a little nervous that he is so new to politics.”

In the days leading up to the preliminary round on Tuesday, Buttigieg was increasingly attacked by Biden and Klobuchar, who used his lack of experience. And from the left, Sanders attacked Buttigieg’s trust in big dollar donors, which caused mockery of “Wall Street Pete” among Sanders supporters.

Buttigieg seemed unimpressed by the attacks. He barely changed his stupid speech when he crossed the state and urged voters to “turn sides” to form a new generation of leaders.

Sanders was one of the few candidates who explicitly predicted victory in New Hampshire, where he defeated Hillary Clinton by more than 20 percentage points four years ago.

As with Buttigieg, his trust is linked to the strength of his organization. Over the past few days, he has repeatedly announced that his team knocked on 150,000 doors on Saturday alone, a significant number as the state expects fewer than 300,000 people to vote in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Sanders spent the eve of the kick-off courting his most passionate supporters, the young voters, on two university campuses. At a rally on Monday evening in an arena on the campus of the University of New Hampshire, a band delighted the audience with a cover of “My Generation” by The Who before Sanders and MEP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the leading figures among the young Progressives that attracted audiences. take the stage. The band The Strokes closed the night before thousands of spectators.

“Brothers and sisters, we’re making history in this campaign,” said Sanders at an event in Hudson.

Associate press writer Will Weissert of Rochester, N.H. contributed to this report.

