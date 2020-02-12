ABC NEWS CHOICE UPDATE: 71% of expected votes will be reported after 10:26 PM. ET, Bernie Sanders is currently at the top with 26%, followed by Pete Buttigieg with 24% and Amy Klobuchar with 20%. The distance between Buttigieg and Sanders is still slightly reduced as they are only 3,820 votes apart at this point.

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden each have 9%, but Warren leads with less than 1,500.

While ABC News predicted that President Trump would win New Hampshire, former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld holds 8% of the vote, with 25% of the vote expected. ABC News has estimated that Trump will win 19 promised delegates, but three more are still up for grabs.

FULL PRESS REPORT:

MANCHESTER, NH – Bernie Sanders, fiery-progressive, was fighting for top democratic status Tuesday night when New Hampshire’s first primary level began to sort out the crowded field, which brought at least a little clarity to a previously weakened presidential battle, dysfunction and doubt.

Sanders had a small lead over Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar when the results arrived. Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden battled for fourth place, and neither was on the right track to receive delegates.

When Sanders predicted victory, former mayors Buttigieg and Klobuchar fought hard to get a head start in forming their party. Warren and Biden wanted to avert a political catastrophe by leaving Biden hours before the last election ended.

New Hampshire began to narrow the bulky 2020 class of Democrats before the final results were released. Political newcomer Andrew Yang, who had a small but loyal following last year, suspended his campaign. He was one of only three ethnic minorities left in the race.

Also out: Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, who ran the right facts as a moderator in a race in which liberal candidates made the headlines.

Sen. Warren, who has been among the frontrunners for months, did poorly in the first results, but said to the cheering followers: “Our campaign is long-term and we’re just getting started.”

She said Sanders and Buttigieg were “both great candidates” and congratulated “my friend and colleague” Klobuchar, who had her strongest night so far.

In the competition for the chance to face President Donald Trump in the fall, nine candidates remained. The competition on Tuesday comes just eight days after Iowa-Caucuses plunged the race into chaos and announced no clear winner.

While the action was on the democratic side, Trump easily won the New Hampshire Republican primary. He faced strong opposition from former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

The New Hampshire Democrats started the preliminary round on Tuesday with a focus on fairness.

Slightly more than 1 in 10 respondents said they were “very confident” that their party’s selection process for a presidential candidate was fair, according to a large poll by AP VoteCast. At the same time, almost 8 out of 10 considered the economy to be unfair, although there was little agreement on which candidate would best run the largest economy in the world.

For Sanders, the New Hampshire area code was an opportunity to build on his dominance in the party’s left flank. A repeat of his strong presence in Iowa could do serious damage to progressive rival Warren, who had the prospect of an embarrassing defeat in a state bordering her home in Massachusetts.

As Sanders marches forward, the moderates strive to unite behind a candidate. Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, began his day as the center’s leader after settling for first place in Iowa with Sanders. But Klobuchar made a spirited offer for the same voters.

After predicting that he would take a hit after a distant fourth place in Iowa, New Hampshire, Biden essentially left the state. He traveled to South Carolina on Tuesday when he put his candidacy on a strong show that was strengthened later this month with the support of black voters.

More than a year after the Democrats announced their presidential candidates, the party is struggling to unite behind a message or an ambassador on the desperate path to defeating Trump. This increased the use of the New Hampshire area code when voters considered whether the candidates were too liberal, too moderate, or too inexperienced – vulnerabilities that Trump could take advantage of in the fall.

Some candidates tried to undercut the importance of the New Hampshire elections, but history suggested otherwise. No Democrat has ever become the party’s presidential candidate without taking first or second place in New Hampshire.

Democrats watched closely how many people appeared for the competition on Tuesday. New Hampshire’s Secretary of State predicted record turnout. Should this not happen, however, Democrats would question the prospect of waning enthusiasm after a relatively weak appearance in Iowa last week and Trump’s rising polls.

Trump, who was fighting in New Hampshire on Monday evening, was trying to wreak havoc in the process. The Republican president suggested that conservative-minded voters could influence the results of the state’s democratic primary, although only registered Democrats and voters who are not registered with either party can participate in the New Hampshire democratic primary.

“I hear that many Republicans will vote tomorrow for the weakest possible Democratic candidate,” Trump said on Monday. “My only problem is I’m trying to figure out who your weakest candidate is. I think they’re all weak.”

Trump also attacked Michael Bloomberg, who showed signs of strength in voting across the country but was not elected in New Hampshire. The president highlighted Bloomberg’s remarks during a 2015 appearance at the Aspen Institute, saying that “many police officers” in minority neighborhoods could lower homicide rates because “everything is a crime” there.

Biden – and the Democratic Party’s establishment wing – could have the most to lose in New Hampshire if the former two-time vice president underperformed a second time in a row. Biden has received the overwhelming majority of endorsements from elected officials across the country as party leaders are looking for a relatively “safe” candidate to stand up to Trump.

Biden’s campaign aimed to see New Hampshire as a small step on the way to nominating the President. There have been competitions in several states that honor more delegates, including Nevada and South Carolina, in which Biden wants to maintain its edge among minority voters.

“Regardless of what happens on Tuesday, we plan to move forward,” said Symone Sanders, Biden’s senior advisor.

The stakes were as bad for Warren as it was for a competition that was held right next to her home in Massachusetts. She has positioned herself as a mainstream alternative to Bernie Sanders, but suddenly looks up at him and Buttigieg as Klobuchar struggles to peel off the female support.

In the afternoon, Warren published a memo in which he wanted to downplay New Hampshire’s results. Campaign manager Roger Lau outlined a “road to victory” through over 30 states where the campaign paid local workers when he highlighted alleged weaknesses in Warren’s democratic rivals.

Buttigieg, young and with no government experience outside the mayor’s office, is trying to establish himself as the leading biden alternative for his party’s moderate wing. He aggressively campaigned for moderate Democrats, Independents, and what he calls “future ex-Republicans,” as he tries to build a victorious coalition, just as he did in Iowa, where he gained leadership in close association with Sanders.

In the days leading up to the preliminary round on Tuesday, Buttigieg was increasingly attacked by Biden and Klobuchar, who used his lack of experience. And from the left, Sanders attacked Buttigieg’s trust in big dollar donors, which caused mockery of “Wall Street Pete” among Sanders supporters.

After New Hampshire, the political spotlight shifts to Nevada, where the Democrats will hold caucuses on February 22. However, some candidates, including Warren and Sanders, plan to visit States in the coming days voting on Super Tuesday to signal that they are in the long-distance race.

Upcoming primaries and caucuses

